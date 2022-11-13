Eagles rooting guide for Week 10 games

The tenth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here! It’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 10 games.

This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning a first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Via ESPN:

2023 NFL DRAFT ORDER

Via Tankathon:

EAGLES GAME

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: The Eagles will advance to 9-0 with a win. They will also damage the Commanders’ chances of earning a wild card spot. Root for the Birds, obviously.

NFC EAST

HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Texans winning benefits the Eagles in two ways. 1) A Giants loss distances New York from winning the division. 2) A Texans win gives Houston a chance of moving behind the Saints pick owed to Philly in the draft order. Root for the Texans.

DALLAS COWBOYS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: Seeing this awful version of the Packers beat the Cowboys would be so satisfying. But it’s not happening. Green Bay is too bad and banged up. Here’s hoping the Cowboys inexplicably blow it to give the Eagles more cushion at the top of the division and conference. Root for the Packers.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: The Seahawks losing allows for the Eagles to more quickly clinch the No. 1 seed down the road. The Bucs winning is also a positive development because the Eagles don’t want to see the Saints finding a way to the top spot in the NFC South. Root for the Buccaneers.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at BUFFALO BILLS: The Vikings are currently the biggest threat to the Eagles winning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Easy decision to root for them to lose against an AFC team. Root for the Bills.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers are arguably one of the biggest threats to the Birds in the NFC. Better to see the AFC team beat them and keep SF fighting for a wild card spot at best. Root for the Bolts.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Big game for the draft order since Pittsburgh is currently at No. 3 and New Orleans is at No. 6. The Eagles will hope that T.J. Watt’s return makes a big difference. Keystone State pride. Root for the Stillers.

DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS: In order for the Saints pick owed to the Eagles to be as high as it possibly can be, a Lions win is preferable here. Root for the Lions.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: In order for the Jags to stay behind the Saints pick owed to the Eagles in the draft order, they need to win. Here’s to hoping Doug Pederson can pull off a big upset in KC. Root for the Jaguars.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: In order for the Texans pick via the Browns to stay behind the Saints pick owed to the Eagles in the draft order, Cleveland needs to win. Root for the Browns.

DENVER BRONCOS at TENNESSEE TITANS: In order for the Seahawks pick via the Broncos to stay behind the Saints pick owed to the Eagles in the draft order, Denver needs to win. A consolation prize to a Titans win is that it potentially helps the Birds’ strength of victory tiebreaker if Philly can beat A.J. Brown’s former team. Root for the Broncos.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: In order for the Saints pick owed to the Eagles to be as high as it possibly can be, a Raiders win is preferable here. A consolation prize to a Colts win is that the Birds play Indy next week and have a chance to improve their strength of victory tiebreaker. Root for the Raiders.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS: Arizona is currently the bigger threat to have a higher selection than the Saints picked owed to the Eagles in the 2023 draft order. An Arizona win helps to improve Philly’s strength of victory tiebreaker and weaken the Cowboys’ power in that category as well. Root for the Cardinals.

