NFL in Germany: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

For the first time ever, the NFL is playing a regular season game in Germany.

Also for the first time ever, the NFL is playing an international series game between two division leaders.

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off on Sunday morning.

The matchup in Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena will air on NFL Network. Kickoff starts at 9:30 AM Eastern.

When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles’ rooting interest in this game, the Birds will be hoping to see the Bucs win. A Seahawks loss gives the Eagles more breathing room when it comes to securing the No. 1 seed. A Bucs win also helps to keep the Saints away from winning the NFC South and lowering the value of the 2023 first-round pick that New Orleans owes to Philly.

