Sunday Night Football: Chargers vs. 49ers

The NFL’s Week 10 slate of Sunday games on will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (4-4).

The Chargers lead the short, all-time series between these teams, 8-6, and have won the five most recent matchups. They last faced off back in 2018, with the Chargers winning at home, 29-27. The Niners haven’t hosted the Chargers since 2014, when the visiting team squeaked out an overtime win, 38-35.

If you’re looking for who to root for in the matchup, BLG explains in the Week 10 rooting guide:

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers are arguably one of the biggest threats to the Birds in the NFC. Better to see the AFC team beat them and keep SF fighting for a wild card spot at best. Root for the Bolts.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 83 (LAC), 85 (SF), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LAC), 225 (SF)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

The Niners are big favorites at home on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Chargers: +7.5 (+260)

San Francisco 49ers: -7.5 (-315)

Over/under: 45 points

SB Nation Blogs

Chargers: www.BoltsFromTheBlue.com

49ers: www.NinersNation.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!