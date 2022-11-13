Now that the Week 10 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 10 Eagles fan rooting guide.
Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.
Check below for more information on these NFL Week 10 late games.
Online Streaming
Sunday, November 13
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (IND), 83 (LV) | XM: 382 (IND), 226 (LV)
DALLAS COWBOYS at GREEN BAY PACKERS
Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 135 (DAL), 82 (GB) | XM: 383 (DAL), 227 (GB)
ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS
Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (ARI), 85 (LAR) | XM: 381 (ARI), 225 (LAR)
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 10 late games here in the comment section. Stay tuned for the Sunday Night Football thread to be posted later today.
Loading comments...