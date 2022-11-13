 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 10 Late Games

For your late-afternoon and early-evening watching.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Now that the Week 10 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 10 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Check below for more information on these NFL Week 10 late games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, November 13

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (IND), 83 (LV) | XM: 382 (IND), 226 (LV)

DALLAS COWBOYS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 135 (DAL), 82 (GB) | XM: 383 (DAL), 227 (GB)

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (ARI), 85 (LAR) | XM: 381 (ARI), 225 (LAR)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 10 late games here in the comment section. Stay tuned for the Sunday Night Football thread to be posted later today.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation