The early slate of Week 10 games on Sunday will include several interesting matchups, like Doug Pederson and the Jaguars against Andy Reid and the Chiefs. The Bills also host the Vikings this week, two teams that are strong playoff contenders.
The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until Monday night against the Commanders, so it’s all worry-free watching on Sunday. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Texans vs. Giants on CBS and Vikings vs. Bills on FOX.
Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.
Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 10 early games.
Online Streaming
Sunday, November 13
All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at BUFFALO BILLS
Channel: FOX
Sirius: 135 (MIN), 82 (BUF) | XM: 383 (MIN), 227 (BUF)
DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS
Channel: FOX
Sirius: 134 (DET), 83 (CHI) | XM: 382 (DET), 226 (CHI)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Channel: FOX
Sirius: 121 (NO), 113 (PIT) | XM: 386 (NO), 231 (PIT)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 133 (JAX), 85 (KC) | 381 (JAX), 225 (KC)
CLEVELAND BROWNS at MIAMI DOLPHINS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 111 (CLE), 136 (MIA) | 384 (CLE), 229 (MIA)
HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW YORK GIANTS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 132 (HOU), 108 (NYG) | 385 (HOU), 108 (NYG)
DENVER BRONCOS at TENNESSEE TITANS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 137 (DEN), 138 (TEN) | 380 (DEN), 228 (TEN)
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 10 early games here in the comment section.
