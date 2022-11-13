The early slate of Week 10 games on Sunday will include several interesting matchups, like Doug Pederson and the Jaguars against Andy Reid and the Chiefs. The Bills also host the Vikings this week, two teams that are strong playoff contenders.

You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 10 Eagles fan rooting guide.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until Monday night against the Commanders, so it’s all worry-free watching on Sunday. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Texans vs. Giants on CBS and Vikings vs. Bills on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 10 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, November 13

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at BUFFALO BILLS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 135 (MIN), 82 (BUF) | XM: 383 (MIN), 227 (BUF)

DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 134 (DET), 83 (CHI) | XM: 382 (DET), 226 (CHI)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 121 (NO), 113 (PIT) | XM: 386 (NO), 231 (PIT)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 133 (JAX), 85 (KC) | 381 (JAX), 225 (KC)

CLEVELAND BROWNS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 111 (CLE), 136 (MIA) | 384 (CLE), 229 (MIA)

HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW YORK GIANTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 132 (HOU), 108 (NYG) | 385 (HOU), 108 (NYG)

DENVER BRONCOS at TENNESSEE TITANS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 137 (DEN), 138 (TEN) | 380 (DEN), 228 (TEN)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 10 early games here in the comment section.