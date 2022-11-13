 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 10 Early Games

Let’s watch some football together!

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The early slate of Week 10 games on Sunday will include several interesting matchups, like Doug Pederson and the Jaguars against Andy Reid and the Chiefs. The Bills also host the Vikings this week, two teams that are strong playoff contenders.

You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 10 Eagles fan rooting guide.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until Monday night against the Commanders, so it’s all worry-free watching on Sunday. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Texans vs. Giants on CBS and Vikings vs. Bills on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 10 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, November 13

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at BUFFALO BILLS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 135 (MIN), 82 (BUF) | XM: 383 (MIN), 227 (BUF)

DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 134 (DET), 83 (CHI) | XM: 382 (DET), 226 (CHI)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 121 (NO), 113 (PIT) | XM: 386 (NO), 231 (PIT)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 133 (JAX), 85 (KC) | 381 (JAX), 225 (KC)

CLEVELAND BROWNS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 111 (CLE), 136 (MIA) | 384 (CLE), 229 (MIA)

HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW YORK GIANTS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 132 (HOU), 108 (NYG) | 385 (HOU), 108 (NYG)

DENVER BRONCOS at TENNESSEE TITANS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 137 (DEN), 138 (TEN) | 380 (DEN), 228 (TEN)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 10 early games here in the comment section.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation