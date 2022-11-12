Eagles-Commanders Final Injury Report: Josiah Scott set to replace Avonte Maddox

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Saturday in advance of their Week 10 Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles ruled two players OUT: Avonte Maddox and Josh Jobe.

Neither Maddox nor Jobe participated in practice this week.

Maddox’s absence means Josiah Scott will start in the slot. Scott was limited on Thursday and Friday but he was full go on Saturday and listed without a game status.

Scott is undoubtedly a downgrade from Maddox. The latter has only allowed a 77.5 passer rating when targeted this year. Scott is allowing a 127.5 passer rating. While that isn’t good, it’s still better than the perfect 158.3 passer rating that third-string nickel option Andre Chachere allowed last season.

Jobe’s absence means the Eagles will be without a special teams contributor and extra depth corner. The recently promoted Chachere is probably an upgrade on Jobe as a gunner on punt coverage anyway, though.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (SATURDAY)

OUT

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

DT Jordan Davis

TE Jaeden Graham

DE Janarius Robinson

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Davis is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is eligible to return in Week 13 at the earliest. Graham is out for the year since he went on IR before roster cuts to 53. Robinson is eligible to return to the roster as soon as Week 11 but the severity of his injury is unclear.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

TE Tyree Jackson (designated to return)

T/G Brett Toth

The Eagles activated Jackson’s 21-day practice window on October 26. He is eligible to be activated to the roster before it closes on November 16. If he isn’t activated for this week’s game, he’ll be set to make his debut in Week 11.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INJURY REPORT (SATURDAY)

The good news for Washington is that Jahan Dotson is listed without a game status. He’ll be back in the lineup after missing several games.

The bad news for Washington is that they ruled out starting linebacker Cole Holcomb, backup linebacker David Mayo, and pass-catching running back J.D. McKissic (who ranks third on the team in targets).

The Commanders also ruled fill-in starting center Tyler Larsen and starting left guard Andrew Norwell questionable. Larsen missed Friday’s practice before being upgraded to limited on Saturday. Ron Rivera seemed to be hopeful that Larsen can play ... but clearly not at 100%. Norwell is a brand new addition to the injury report. Javon Hargrave absolutely ate Norwell’s lunch in the first meeting between these two teams back in Week 3. Hargrave is healthier and playing better than he was back then ... and he could be going up against a banged up Norwell or his backup. Hargrave might feast on the Commanders’ offensive line once again.

There is no official word on Chase Young’s status, though members of the Commanders’ coaching staff made it sound like he might not be ready to play. Washington has until 4:00 PM Eastern on Monday to activate him to their roster.

OUT

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)

QUESTIONABLE

C Tyler Larsen (back)

OG Andrew Norwell (groin)

...

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

DE Chase Young

RESERVE/INJURED

OG Willie Beavers

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

LB Milo Eifler

TE Curtis Hodges

DT Phidarian Mathis

C Chase Roullier

OG Wes Schweitzer

QB Carson Wentz