Nick Sirianni calls the Eagles organization the best he’s been with, and ‘it’s not particularly close’

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Saturday, and talked about giving team owner/CEO Jeff Lurie a game ball after their Thursday Night Football win and praised the organization as the best he’s been a part of. He also talked about meeting Jalen Hurts while he was with Brian Daboll and why the Eagles are so successful at QB sneak.

Here’s what the head coach had to say:

On Miles Sanders this season

“I just think he’s running hard. I think he’s seeing the field well. He’s protecting the football. I think he’s blocking well. I just think his pass protection is even greatly improved from last year. So just playing good all-around football. I don’t think there is any particular thing. I really believe that all parts of his game have continued to improve.”

On Jeff Lurie and the Eagles organization

“I think this is the best organization I’ve ever been at, and to me it’s not particularly close. It’s just [Jeff Lurie] does everything and anything to give us the resources that we need to be able to do our jobs.”

Sirianni explained that when you’re in a profession where the parity is so tight among the 32 teams, every little detail matters. He emphasized that Lurie gives the team every resource they need to do their job — whether that’s providing a great facility, or making sure they have the equipment they need on the field and in the training room.

“I mean, it’s just endless. That’s special. That’s unique and that’s unique to this place. I think it was on full display on Thursday night. I would give him a game ball after every win, because obviously those things are important after every win, after every week.”

The head coach noted how hard it is to get a guy’s body ready for a Thursday night game after playing on Sunday, but their access to the resources they needed, allowed them to do just that.

“He’ll just do everything and anything he can do to help us win, and I’m just grateful to have an owner like that. It’s special. It’s really special.” So, I thought that was fitting to flip him a game ball.

On Brian Daboll and Jalen Hurts

Sirianni was asked about Brian Daboll, and what the former Alabama Offensive Coordinator told him about Jalen Hurts. He recalls Daboll talking about how focused Hurts was, and how he was a big student of the game. Sirianni was actually with Daboll the first time the Eagles head coach met Hurts at the Combine.

“Now, Brian is not texting me anymore like, ‘Hey, this is what we did with Jalen.’ We’re obviously enemies now. But I do remember that moment at the combine where we met and then the good things that Brian Daboll said about Jalen afterwards.”

On the QB sneak

Sirianni explained that they build confidence in a play through preparation, practice, and the success they’ve had running it.

“I think that goes down to who is playing those positions with Jalen [Hurts] and with Jason [Kelce]. They’re not real big secrets. Jason and Isaac [Seumalo] and Landon [Dickerson] and Lane [Johnson] and Jordan [Mailata] and Jalen and whoever else is contributing to it, like not a big secret. Those guys are just muscling their way through and getting it done because that’s who they are as players.”

Other notables

Sirianni isn’t expecting Avonte Maddox to play on Monday night, and they’re thinking Josiah Scott will be his replacement.

Last year about this time, the head coach caught so flack for saying the team was like a flower and was establishing roots. Sirianni said that it’s not as if he goes back to say, “I told you so,” but it is encouraging to see the results from their daily process.

“Now, we’re results aware but process driven, and we will talk about that all the time because we know if we continue to stick to the process, good things will happen.”