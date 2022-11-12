Handing out Eagles midseason awards

We’re midway through the season so it’s time to take a look at what players on the Eagles roster are deserving of standout awards.

On BGN Radio #288, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski completed an exercise where they ran through players on the Eagles roster that have had dominant performances up until this point of the season. The guys then made their case for who should earn the award for the following categories:

-MVP

-Offensive Player of the Year

-Offensive Rookie of the Year-

Defensive Player of the Year

-Defensive Rookie of the Year-

-Eagles Special Teams Rookie of the Year

-Eagles Special Teams Player of the Year

-Comeback Player of the Year

-Coach of the Year

While many of the categories were pretty easy to decide; like MVP who everyone knows belongs to Jalen Hurts, Defensive player of the year caused quite a bit of discussion.

This is a good problem to have. The Eagles reached No.1 in DVOA this week (at 32.4%), passing the Buffalo Bills.

Jimmy Kempski stressed that through the first nine weeks several players on the Eagles defense have put together impressive performances.

“The top candidates for that would be Javon Hargrave with his six sacks, you could maybe go Haasson Reddick with five and a half sacks and three forced fumbles, you could go C.J. GJ; slow start but five interceptions in the last four games and at least one every last games, you could go Slay who is just locked down player and also has three picks.”

Let’s also not forget to mention James Bradberry who also has three interceptions.

C.J. GJ, Darius Slay and James Bradberry are the Eagles’ first trio with three INTs after eight games since 1991, when Rich Miano, Seth Joyner and Eric Allen each had three.

“I’d go Slay. I think Slay is their best player they just don’t attack him that much and when they do it goes badly. He’s been shutting down opposing number one receivers really over the last two years and he also makes plays when the ball comes his way too, so he’s my guy and plenty of good arguments for the other guys I’ve just named but he’d probably be my number one guy of that group.”

We can expect to see Darius Slay continue to make his case during the Eagles division matchup against the Commanders on Monday night. Slay will most likely be sticking with Commanders’ No.1 receiver Terry McLaurin. Against Slay Week 3, McLaurin finished with 3 receptions on 6 targets for 36 yards.