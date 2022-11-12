Eagles News: ESPN analyst predicts Philadelphia will finish the season 17-0

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL midseason predictions: Playoff teams, Super Bowl picks, breakouts - ESPN

Eagles will finish the regular season at 17-0. I think the Philadelphia Eagles can run the table and finish the regular season undefeated. Just look at their schedule. Five of the Eagles’ final eight opponents have a record under .500. Philadelphia is currently the third-ranked team in ESPN’s FPI. The model favors the Eagles in eight of nine remaining games — all by more than a touchdown. The one projected loss is a road trip to Dallas in Week 16, but it’s a winnable game for Philly.

Super Bowl LVII midseason predictions: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles in title game? - NFL.com

Adam Rank: Eagles over Bengals. The Eagles are clearly the best team in the NFC right now, but people are still sleeping on the Cincinnati Bengals, and I feel like that is a huge mistake. Marc Ross: Eagles over Chiefs. I had the Chiefs coming out victorious in my preseason pick, but Philly simply has the most talented and balanced team in the NFL. Jalen Hurts’ astounding ascension this season culminates with a Super Bowl MVP award. Tom Blair: Eagles over Bills. With their second title in five years, the Eagles force Josh Allen to keep waiting for the ultimate postseason validation. Brian Baldinger: Eagles over Chiefs. The Chiefs may have the better quarterback, but the Eagles have the more complete roster, which helps Philly hoist its second Lombardi Trophy. Nick Shook: Eagles over Chiefs. Kansas City is once again in the Super Bowl, but the Eagles bring an offensive attack that even the underrated Chiefs defense can’t contain, completing an incredible run to a title.

Eagles vs. Commanders preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 10 enemy - BGN

1 - Safe to say the Carson Wentz era in Washington is already over, right? To what extent is Taylor Heinicke an upgrade at this point? Many of us certainly hope the Wentz era is over. We don’t want to give up a second round pick to the Colts, and we’ve had enough of the Carson Wentz experience. Personally, I never want to watch him play again. It was traumatizing. Heinicke’s numbers actually end up looking quite a bit like Carson’s, but - in my opinion - he’s far more enjoyable to watch. His passion for the game, his ability to energize his teammates, and the feeling that he’s never truly out of it make the game fun when he’s in. I’m also not expecting the Eagles to sack him 9 times this week.

Eye on the Enemy #113: Taylor Henicke vs. Carson Wentz + Reasons to play Sam Howell - BGN Radio

John Stolnis previews the Eagles-Commanders game, talks Henicke vs. Wentz... reasons to play Sam Howell, and key matchups to watch.

Chasing History - Iggles Blitz

Washington could beat the Eagles on Monday night. They have arguably the best pair of DTs in the league and one of the best DLs. That always gives you a chance. As long as Aaron Rodgers is the Packers QB, they are always dangerous. He’s capable of having an amazing game. You also never know when a team like the Saints is going to do crazy things and beat someone they shouldn’t. They’ve gotten the best of Tampa in recent years, despite usually being the lesser team. This has been a fun season. Winning is always good, but this is also a fun team to watch and has some good characters. If you go back to 2020, the team was bad, no fun to watch and not much fun to follow. Sundays were not fun days. You needed a lot of PBR and Funyuns to get a smile on your face. This year football has been the drug of choice. This team is doing special things and I’m going to continue to enjoy the ride. Remember, that the journey is just as important as the destination. I’m excited to see how this season plays out.

Is Jalen Hurts an RPO Mirage? - Football Outsiders

“Long-term” is a slippery concept anyway, especially for an 8-0 team. Will the Eagles lose a game eventually? Yep! Will they lose in the playoffs? Our numbers say there’s a better than 50% chance that they do. Could they lose to one of the AFC contenders if they do reach the Super Bowl? Certainly. Will the Eagles have trouble remaining a run- and RPO-heavy team when Kelce retires? Maybe. Will the Panthers have the last laugh when they go 9-8 in 2025 while Hurts is making $45 million per year to be the NFL’s eighth-best quarterback or something? What exactly are we talking about here? There is no reason to suspect that the Eagles offense will be “figured out” in 2022. Hurts and company will have off days, and folks will claim they have been “exposed” just as the Ravens have been exposed so many times in the last four years. But systemically, the RPO/read-option offense will be very difficult to stop so long as Hurts and the other key contributors remain healthy. After that? Kelce retires, Hurts gets a contract, Steichen leaves to coach the Cardinals. It could all lead to Armageddon or just be a minor bump in the road. But none of it is likely to be the result of the Eagles using too much or too little RPO.

NFL second-half predictions for all 32 teams: Watch Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson - The Athletic

Jalen Hurts sets the franchise record for total touchdowns in a season: Hurts has 12 passing and six rushing touchdowns through the team’s first eight games. That puts him on pace to break the franchise record for total touchdowns in a season, so he follows a long line of dual-threat quarterbacks — Randall Cunningham’s 35 TDs in 1990 (30 passing, five rushing) is the mark to beat. Hurts has an extra game on the schedule in his favor, but let’s go ahead and say he gets it done in Week 17, before the team’s starters potentially rest in Week 18.

Spadaro: The undeniable impact of A.J. Brown - PE.com

We see the impact wide receiver A.J. Brown has had on the Eagles’ offense – his numbers jump off the page. In eight games, he has 43 receptions, 716 yards, and six touchdowns to become only the fifth Philadelphia player ever to have 700-plus receiving yards and 6-plus TDs in eight games. Brown is a player defenses must account for on every play and he adds to a myriad of matchup nightmares that work in the Eagles’ favor. More than anything, Brown is having fun. The instant the Eagles announced that they acquired him from Tennessee on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft and Brown and Jalen Hurts recorded a video phone call celebrating the deal that would team two great friends, a vision was in place. “You never know when you come to a new place, a new team, how it’s going to work out, but we definitely started dreaming,” Brown said. “And to tell you the truth, everything we talked about has come true. It’s been amazing. We’re playing good football. We’re winning games. I love the locker room. I love the organization. The fans, man, they’ve been giving me love since Day 1. “I would say, yeah, it’s been as great as I could ever imagine.”

Leading the NFL, Gardner-Johnson’s INTs no fluke - NBCSP

As C.J. Gardner-Johnson walked through the tunnel of NRG Stadium last week and entered the visitors locker room, the young and brash Eagles safety couldn’t help himself. “All I do is get the ball,” Gardner-Johnson shouted. “Ball, ball, ball, ball!” Hard to argue. Through eight games in the 2022 season, Gardner-Johnson already has five interceptions to lead the league. After he had a total of five in three seasons (43 games) with the Saints, he’s already doubled his career total in less than half a season in Philly. As you might imagine, this does not come as a surprise to the confident 24-year-old playmaker. “I can catch,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I just need an opportunity to catch the ball. I think that’s what coach did. He put me in position to catch the ball.”

The Ringer Staff’s 2022 NFL Midseason Playoff Predictions - The Ringer

Sheil Kapadia: I picked the Bills to win it before the season, and while the Allen elbow injury makes me nervous, I’m sticking with them. The Bills lead the NFL with a +102 point differential. The defense should get healthier, and the offense is one of the toughest in the NFL to defend. If Allen’s injury turns out to be serious, I think I would switch to the Chiefs. Why not the Eagles? I couldn’t do that to listeners of The Ringer’s Philly Special, who would (probably correctly) blame me if I picked them and they choked. Glad I could give you a window into my thought process here. Hopefully it all makes sense.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Friday Injury Report - Hogs Haven

DE Chase Young - Young continues to practice and the training staff and coaches continue to evaluate his progress, his response to ramped up team activities, and his conditioning. Jack Del Rio threw some cold water on the idea that Young will return this week by saying he’s not back to full speed yet.

Cowboys vs. Packers injury report (Friday): Ezekiel Elliott questionable but expected to play - Blogging The Boys

The team is set to travel to Green Bay likely as healthy as they have been since the beginning weeks of the season, utilizing the bye week to the fullest advantage with the hopeful return of a rested Ezekiel Elliott. Other players also got some much-needed time off after the Cowboys played for eight weeks straight. Elliott is officially listed as questionable but will likely play based on the recent praise of head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones.

SB Nation Reacts: Do fans think Giants will reach 10-win mark? - Big Blue View

Off to a 6-2 start, the New York Giants appear headed toward snapping a streak of five consecutive double-digit loss seasons. Can they get to 10 victories, a number that seems likely to get them to the NFC playoffs? In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling, 60 percent of Giants said they believe that will finish the season with 10 or more victories.

Dan Snyder, Commanders, NFL, and Roger Goodell all sued by D.C. Attorney General - SB Nation

Karl Racine, the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, announced in a Thursday press conference the filing of a Consumer Protection Act lawsuit against Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders, the NFL, and Commissioner Roger Goodell, regarding their “deception” regarding an investigation into the organization regarding workplace misconduct and sexual harassment. The findings of his office’s investigation into Snyder and the Commanders, and the civil lawsuit against the team and the other named defendants, comes following a lengthy investigation into the organization. According to the Attorney General, the basis for the suit is how the defendants “misled the public” regarding the investigation into the workplace culture and toxic environment at the Commanders.

Civil Suit Filed against the Commanders, Pick 3, & Week 10 Preview - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa discuss the Washington DC attorney general filing a civil suit against the Washington Commanders earlier this week. Also, our pick 3 to win you some money in Week 10–and previewing every game across the league.

