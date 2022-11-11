Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox on track to miss Monday’s game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 10 Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

Two players DID NOT PARTICIPATE for the second day in a row: Avonte Maddox and Josh Jobe. They are both on track to miss this week’s game.

Maddox’s absence means the Eagles will be without their starting nickel cornerback.

Jobe’s absence means the Eagles will be without a special teams contributor and depth corner.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Josiah Scott and Landon Dickerson.

Hard to know exactly what to make of Scott being limited two days in a row. On one hand, it looks like he has a chance to play. On the other hand, he might not be ready to return to the field. If Scott can’t suit up or he aggravates his ankle during the game, the Eagles will be down to third-string nickel corner option Andre Chachere. Not ideal.

Dickerson was merely listed with a rest designation. He’ll be ready to play.

Jordan Davis is required to miss the Eagles’ next three games but he’s been seen walking around the facility without any kind of brace. Perhaps he’ll be able to play as soon as Week 13?

The Eagles have until Monday afternoon to activate Tyree Jackson in time for this week’s game. Otherwise he will be set to be activated to the roster ahead of Week 11.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OG Landon Dickerson (rest)

CB Josiah Scott (ankle)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

Two changes to the Commanders’ Thursday injury report, one good news for them and one bad news for them.

The good news for Washington is that Jahan Dotson was upgraded from limited to full go. The rookie first-round pick is set to play in his first game since Week 4.

The bad news for Washington is that fill-in center Tyler Larsen was downgraded from limited to DNP. Larsen is only starting because Chase Roullier is on injured reserve. If he can’t play, the Commanders will be down to third string center Nick Martin.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Commanders top linebacker Cole Holcomb missed practice for the second day in a row. Looks like he’ll be out. Same goes for pass-catching running back J.D. McKissic.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

C Tyler Larsen (back)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)