Eagles Injury Report: Two cornerbacks miss practice

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 9 Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

Two players DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: Avonte Maddox and Josh Jobe.

Maddox must’ve tweaked his hamstring during the Eagles’ Week 9 win. If he misses another practice on Friday, he likely won’t be playing on Monday. That means the Birds will possibly be without their starting nickel cornerback.

Jobe was previously dealing with a shoulder issue before returning in Week 9 and tweaking his hamstring. The undrafted rookie has only played on special teams this year but he provides extra cornerback depth when healthy. Jobe is in jeopardy of missing his third game this season.

The Eagles listed 11 players under LIMITED PARTICIPATION but Josiah Scott was the only injury-related designation.

Scott’s limited status is especially relevant with Maddox potentially missing Monday’s game. Scott was the fill-in slot starter when Maddox missed some time earlier this season. If both Maddox and Scott can’t play, the Eagles could turn to Andre Chachere — recently promoted from the practice squad — as their third-string nickel option.

Chachere played at safety in training camp but he has experience in the slot; he had to fill in for Maddox at times last season. The results weren’t so good, however. Pro Football Reference said he allowed eight catches on 10 targets for 157 yards, two touchdowns, and a 158.3 passer rating. Chachere also missed four tackles in just 118 snaps played. The Commanders could look to attack this weakness.

Every other player who was limited was just getting a veteran rest day.

It’s worth noting that that Tyree Jackson is still practicing and eligible to be activated from the reserve/PUP list. The Eagles have until November 16 to either put him on the roster or shut him down for the year.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

DE Robert Quinn (rest)

CB Josiah Scott (ankle)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Two Commanders played did not practice on Thursday: starting linebacker Cole Holcomb and rotational running back J.D. McKissic.

Holcomb leads all Washington linebackers in snaps played this season despite missing the team’s last two games. He is the Commanders’ leading tackler ... by far.

McKissic is a pass-catcher out of the backfield who ranks fourth on the team in receiving yards.

Looks like they’re both in jeopardy of missing Monday’s game.

Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson has a chance to return. He hasn’t played since Week 4. Dotson tried to come back a few weeks ago but suffered a setback.

Tyler Larsen, who is starting at center with Chase Roullier injured, was also limited.

Backup linebacker David Mayo saw a bump in playing time with Holcomb out but he’s less than 100%.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

C Tyler Larsen (back)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)