 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 10 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: NOV 03 Eagles at Texans Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Our Week 10 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 9, I’m still on top. The BGN Community moved up into a tie for second-to-last.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Washington Commanders. Not exactly surprising when the Eagles are double-digit favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

BGN Community Week 10 record: 10-3

BGN Community record: 76-59-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 88%
    Falcons
    (343 votes)
  • 11%
    Panthers
    (45 votes)
388 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 68%
    Seahawks
    (266 votes)
  • 31%
    Buccaneers
    (123 votes)
389 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 6%
    Browns
    (26 votes)
  • 93%
    Dolphins
    (353 votes)
379 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 10%
    Broncos
    (38 votes)
  • 89%
    Titans
    (340 votes)
378 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 44%
    Lions
    (170 votes)
  • 55%
    Bears
    (212 votes)
382 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 15%
    Texans
    (61 votes)
  • 84%
    Giants
    (322 votes)
383 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 4%
    Jaguars
    (18 votes)
  • 95%
    Chiefs
    (353 votes)
371 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 34%
    Vikings
    (129 votes)
  • 65%
    Bills
    (247 votes)
376 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 36%
    Saints
    (136 votes)
  • 63%
    Steelers
    (233 votes)
369 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 19%
    Colts
    (71 votes)
  • 80%
    Raiders
    (296 votes)
367 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 47%
    Cardinals
    (172 votes)
  • 52%
    Rams
    (193 votes)
365 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 64%
    Cowboys
    (237 votes)
  • 35%
    Packers
    (132 votes)
369 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 15%
    Chargers
    (55 votes)
  • 84%
    49ers
    (310 votes)
365 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 10?

view results
  • 1%
    Commanders
    (6 votes)
  • 98%
    Eagles
    (382 votes)
388 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation