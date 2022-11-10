NFL Week 10 Game Picks

Our Week 10 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 9, I’m still on top. The BGN Community moved up into a tie for second-to-last.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Washington Commanders. Not exactly surprising when the Eagles are double-digit favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
BGN Community Week 10 record: 10-3
BGN Community record: 76-59-1
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
88%
Falcons
-
11%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
68%
Seahawks
-
31%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
6%
Browns
-
93%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
10%
Broncos
-
89%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
44%
Lions
-
55%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
15%
Texans
-
84%
Giants
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
4%
Jaguars
-
95%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
34%
Vikings
-
65%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
36%
Saints
-
63%
Steelers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
19%
Colts
-
80%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
47%
Cardinals
-
52%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
64%
Cowboys
-
35%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
15%
Chargers
-
84%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
1%
Commanders
-
98%
Eagles
