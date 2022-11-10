NFL Week 10 Game Picks

Our Week 10 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 9, I’m still on top. The BGN Community moved up into a tie for second-to-last.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Washington Commanders. Not exactly surprising when the Eagles are double-digit favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

BGN Community Week 10 record: 10-3

BGN Community record: 76-59-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Falcons

Panthers vote view results 88% Falcons (343 votes)

11% Panthers (45 votes) 388 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Seahawks

Buccaneers vote view results 68% Seahawks (266 votes)

31% Buccaneers (123 votes) 389 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Browns

Dolphins vote view results 6% Browns (26 votes)

93% Dolphins (353 votes) 379 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Broncos

Titans vote view results 10% Broncos (38 votes)

89% Titans (340 votes) 378 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Lions

Bears vote view results 44% Lions (170 votes)

55% Bears (212 votes) 382 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Texans

Giants vote view results 15% Texans (61 votes)

84% Giants (322 votes) 383 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Jaguars

Chiefs vote view results 4% Jaguars (18 votes)

95% Chiefs (353 votes) 371 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Vikings

Bills vote view results 34% Vikings (129 votes)

65% Bills (247 votes) 376 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Saints

Steelers vote view results 36% Saints (136 votes)

63% Steelers (233 votes) 369 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Colts

Raiders vote view results 19% Colts (71 votes)

80% Raiders (296 votes) 367 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Cardinals

Rams vote view results 47% Cardinals (172 votes)

52% Rams (193 votes) 365 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Cowboys

Packers vote view results 64% Cowboys (237 votes)

35% Packers (132 votes) 369 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Chargers

49ers vote view results 15% Chargers (55 votes)

84% 49ers (310 votes) 365 votes total Vote Now