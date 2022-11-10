Thursday Night Football: Falcons vs. Panthers

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) and Carolina Panthers (2-7).

The Falcons lead the all-time series between these AFC South teams, 35-20, and have won the most recent two meetings. They last faced off just two weeks ago, October 30, with the Falcons winning on field goal in overtime, 37-34. The last time they played in Carolina was December 2021, with Atlanta getting a 29-21 road win.

At this point in the season, it’s becoming clearer which teams are great — there are very few, but one of them is the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles —, which teams are good, mediocre, and bad. This will be a matchup between a mediocre team and a bad team, but could absolutely result in a fun game to watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Location: Bank of America Stadium | Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (ATL), 83 (CAR), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (ATL), 225 (CAR)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Prime Video

Atlanta Falcons: -2.5 (-145)

Carolina Panthers: +2.5 (+125)

Over/Under: 42.5 points

BLG Pick: Falcons -2.5

