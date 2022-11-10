Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 10

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

That much is not a revelation at this point. You’ve undoubtedly heard and/or read it countless times since the Birds defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

But it shouldn’t get old. It shouldn’t be taken for granted. This is a special start to what has potential to be a very special season.

The Eagles are 8-0 with a realistic path to continue their winning ways. They are double-digit favorites against the Washington Commanders this week. 9-0 is very attainable.

Are they a flawless team? Hardly. But such a thing doesn’t really exist in a league rooted in parity.

It’s reasonable to wonder if the Eagles’ run defense and tackling will continue to be problematic. At the same time, it’s also fair to believe their many strengths can help them overcome their limited weaknesses.

And so Eagles fan confidence should continue to be flying high until they give reason to be more concerned.

To further express how you feel about the Eagles, make sure you sign up and vote in this week’s polling!