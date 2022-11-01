Eagles Injury Report: Two players missing from practice

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Tuesday in advance of their Week 9 Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.

Two players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Jordan Davis and Josiah Scott.

Davis and Scott were both carted off the field at different times during the Eagles’ Week 8 win.

Davis is reportedly expected to miss four-to-six weeks due to a high ankle sprain. It’s not yet perfectly clear how the Eagles plan to replace him. Davis was exclusively being used as the nose tackle in five-man fronts prior to briefly playing in some four-man looks coming out of the bye. The Eagles obviously still have Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave as their top two defensive tackles. Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu are the remaining backups on the roster. They can look to elevate Marvin Wilson AKA Big Marv from the practice squad (or sign him to the roster after placing Davis on injured reserve) if they want another body at that position.

The severity of Scott’s injury isn’t known but he’s clearly on track to miss this week’s game at the very least. His absence opens up a spot for Josh Jobe to resume his role as a gunner on punt coverage after being a healthy scratch last week. The Eagles can also opt to elevate newly signed practice squad member Javelin Guidry if they feel better about his special teams ability.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (TUESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Jordan Davis (ankle)

CB Josiah Scott (ankle)

HOUSTON TEXANS INJURY REPORT (TUESDAY)

Brandin Cooks wasn’t seen at Texans practice. Houston head coach Lovie Smith said he was a DNP due to personal reasons. Cooks was the subject of rumors but the NFL trade deadline passed without him being dealt. Perhaps to his chagrin ...

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

Elsewhere on the injury report, starting guard A.J. Cann was upgraded from limited to full. Aside from Cooks, that was the only change from Monday’s report.

And so it’s not looking good for the rest of the Texans’ DNP crew, a group that includes starting wide receiver Nico Collins and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Grayland Arnold (quad)

DT Maliek Collins (chest)

WR Nico Collins (groin)

WR Brandin Cooks (wrist/not injury related)

LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring)

OG Justin McCray (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Christian Harris (thigh)

DB Desmond King (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

OG A.J. Cann (illness)

DT Roy Lopez (shoulder)