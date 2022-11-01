Eagles sit tight on NFL trade deadline day

NFL trade deadline day came and went without the Philadelphia Eagles making a deal.

It was an active day elsewhere in the league but Howie Roseman didn’t get in on the action.

Of course, the Birds already made a move last week when they sent a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn.

There was thought that the Eagles were not done dealing even after making that acquisition. Multiple reporters indicated the team was still interested in improving the roster, especially at the running back position.

With Nyheim Hines’ name emerging in trade rumors on the deadline’s eve, some wondered if the pass-catching running back might be reunited with Nick Sirianni. Instead, the Indianapolis Colts sent him to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss and a 2023 sixth-round pick that can be elevated to a fifth-round selection. It’s unclear if the Eagles had serious interest in the end and got outbid. That’s a price that they could have beat if they really wanted Hines.

In any case, the Eagles will not be acquiring Hines. Or Kareem Hunt. Or any other rumored trade targets.

The Eagles will also not be trading any players away. That means Andre Dillard, who will be a free agent after this season, is staying as the backup left tackle. Gardner Minshew remains QB2. And so on.

Elsewhere in the league, the Houston Texans notably did not move Brandin Cooks. That means Philly is still set to face him on Thursday night. There was some talk of the Dallas Cowboys being interested in Cooks, so it’s preferable to see him this week than having Dak Prescott targeting him later in the season.

It was not a super juicy deadline for the NFC East. The New York Giants sat tight. The Washington Commanders shipped out William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a meager return since it was clear that WJ3 wasn’t remaining in DC. The Cowboys acquired run-stopping veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins last week.

When it comes to moves and non-moves made other upcoming Eagles opponents, here are some quick notes:

The Colts will not have Hines now.

The Green Bay Packers did not add much-needed wide receiver help.

The Chicago Bears sent out Roquan Smith but acquired Chase Claypool. So the latter will have to face the Birds again. The Eagles held Claypool to four catches for 45 yards in Week 8.

The New Orleans Saints did not deal Alvin Kamara.

One procedural thing worth noting given that the deadline has passed: EVERY player in the league is now subject to waivers for the rest of the season. Prior to this point, only non-vested players (minimum four years of experience) were required to go on the waiver wire.