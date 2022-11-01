 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles, Phillies both play Thursday night due to World Series postponement

Game 3 of the World Series was postponed, meaning some shifting of programming for the Eagles TNF game.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Game 3 of the World Series was postponed Monday due to rain, meaning that the formerly perfect spacing of the Phillies and Eagles this week now includes Game 5 and Thursday Night Football overlapping.

So, aside from needing two screens to watch, what does that mean for viewers?

The Phillies and Eagles games will get started within 15 minutes of each other, affecting some of the previously scheduled programming. The Eagles (8:15 PM ET) are on the road against the Texans for Thursday Night Football and in addition to the national Amazon Prime broadcast, the game was also supposed to be aired locally. However, now that the Phillies (8:03 PM ET) are on at the same time, Game 5 will take the local spot on FOX Sports, with the Eagles still available locally:

As for local sports radio, the games have been divvied up there between AM (Phillies) and FM (Eagles) frequencies:

Both games will be exciting and important — the Eagles are trying to hang on to their undefeated streak, while the Phillies could be playing to clinch the World Series trophy depending on how Games 3 and 4 shake out. Heading into their first matchup in Philly on Tuesday, the Phillies and Astros are tied at one game apiece.

