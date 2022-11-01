Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Texans game; plus practice squad news

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Monday in advance of their Week 9 Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice. Players are obviously still recovering from Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Two players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Jordan Davis and Josiah Scott.

Davis reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain and could miss four-to-six weeks. As of this publish time, the Eagles have not yet placed him on injured reserve. But if that projected recovery timeline holds true, it seems like the big man is a prime IR candidate.

Scott was carted off the field with an ankle injury. With Josh Jobe a healthy scratch and Andre Chachere maxed out on practice squad elevations, Scott was a gunner on punt coverage. Jobe seems primed to replace him in that capacity.

The Eagles listed 10 starters as limited with rest designations. As they’ve previously done throughout this season.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (MONDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Jordan Davis (ankle)

CB Josiah Scott (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

G Landon Dickerson (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD NEWS

The Eagles signed Javelin Guidry to their practice squad. Great name. In a corresponding move, the team released wide receiver Deon Cain.

Guidry entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent signing by the New York Jets following the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals. Guidry has logged five career starts in 32 games played.

Guidry is small (5’9”, 191 pounds) but fast (4.29s 40-yard dash) and strong (93rd percentile bench press). He primarily has experience playing in the slot and on special teams. The Eagles had a need for more depth in that capacity with Scott getting hurt.

Cain was expendable with the Eagles already having five receivers on the active roster and three others on the practice squad.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

CB Javelin Guidry

DE Tarron Jackson

AD

WR Greg Ward

OG Tyrese Robinson

OT Roderick Johnson

WR Auden Tate

CB Mac McCain

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

RB Kennedy Brooks

S Andre Chachere

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)

PRACTICE SQUAD INJURED RESERVE

OT Jarrid Williams

HOUSTON TEXANS INJURY REPORT (MONDAY)

The Texans also issued an estimated injury report. Houston is more banged up than Philly is.

Starting wide receiver Nico Collins (second on the team in receiving yards) and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collin were notably listed under DNP.

Starting right guard A.J. Cann, starting linebacker Christian Harris, and starting nickel cornerback Desmond King were listed as limited.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Grayland Arnold (quad)

DT Maliek Collins (chest)

WR Nico Collins (groin)

LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring)

OG Justin McCray (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB A.J. Cann (illness)

LB Christian Harris (thigh)

DB Desmond King (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Brandin Cooks (wrist)

DT Roy Lopez (shoulder)