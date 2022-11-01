Eagles rookie report card from the win over the Steelers

The Eagles advanced to 7-0 after walloping the Steelers 35-13. It was a full team effort to dismantle Pittsburgh like that, but the rookies did not play a huge role.

Jordan Davis: Get Better Soon

Jordan Davis was carted off the field in the second quarter after sustaining a high ankle sprain. This is a big hit to the defense after Davis had established himself as a crucial role player at nose tackle. The hope is that the Eagles depth at interior defensive lineman will offset Davis’ absence, but the Eagles rookie has had a huge impact through seven games and it will be tough to replicate.

It is worth noting that, before his injury, the Eagles finally featured Davis in some four man fronts as a single-gapping defensive lineman alongside Fletcher Cox at defensive tackle. This is a worthwhile development and hopefully an indicator on how they’d like to use Davis upon his return.

The rookie defender will be out until late in the season, and the Eagles should be conservative with his recovery considering that he is a big man who has just sustained a painful lower body injury. Hopefully Davis is back in time to shake off some rust late in the season and get ready for a playoff-run.

The Rest: B

The Eagles pulled their offensive starters in the fourth quarter when the game was safely put away. That meant Britain Covey and Cam Jurgens saw a few snaps on offense. The offense was just looking to run clock, so we didn’t get to see much from them, but it is not like they looked obviously bad. Covey also had a fine day returning kicks.

Nakobe Dean has still yet to crack the defensive lineup and is only contributing on special teams.