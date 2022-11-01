Eagles News: Jalen Hurts has “taken over the league”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Seahawks are the NFL’s biggest surprise by staying true to themselves - SB Nation

Winner: Jalen Hurts’ MVP credentials. It’s really starting to feel like Hurts is poised to run away with this thing unless we see a huge rebound by Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. It’s not like either of the two preseason frontrunners are bad, it’s just that Hurts has completely taken over the league this season and nobody has any real answers. Yes, the Steelers are bad, and beating them isn’t exactly a defining achievement — but throwing for four touchdowns is the kind of thing that gets you noticed. As it stands Hurts is on pace to have 26 all-purpose touchdowns, only four interceptions, all on an undefeated team. It’s a really compelling package right now, and it will take a lot to push that off the pedestal.

The true miracle of Jalen Hurts - NBCSP

Jalen Hurts is a star. He’s not just The Guy. He’s not just the Quarterback of the Future. He’s a full-blown NFL superstar, and anybody who’s still babbling about his arm strength or how he hasn’t beaten any good teams or his decision-making or accuracy is just a hater who’s in denial and won’t admit what the rest of the world is seeing on a weekly basis. The kid is one of the best quarterbacks in football. Hurts’ four-touchdown masterpiece against the Steelers only put an exclamation point on what he’s been doing all year. Playing mistake-free football, winning football games however his team needs and putting up historic numbers. Seven games in, Hurts is completing 67 percent of his passes and throwing for 257 yards per game with 10 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns and a 105.0 passer rating. Here’s a list of quarterbacks in NFL history who’ve been at 67 percent, 250 yards per game, 16 total touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions in a 7-0 start: Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts. Here’s a list of QBs who’ve opened a season 7-0 before their 25th birthday: Dan Marino, Daunte Culpepper, Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts. And here’s a list of QBs who’ve had at least 50 total touchdowns and 15 or fewer interceptions in their first 26 career starts: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts. And a list of QBs who’ve averaged 12.4 yards per attempt and an interception every 50 or more attempts in their career: Jalen Hurts.

NFL Trade Rumors: “Keep an eye on the Eagles and Kareem Hunt” - BGN

As of this article’s publish time, we are about 24 hours away from the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Teams have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, November 1 to make deals ... or hold their peace until the offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles already made a deal last week when they acquired Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. But there are indications that Howie Roseman is still trying to further boost a roster off to a 7-0 start. The latest buzz comes from Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports. He’s yet another reporter connecting the Eagles to Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.

Eagles-Steelers takeaways, NFL trade rumors, and more - BGN Radio

The Eagles are 7-0! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski run through what they learned from Philly’s win over Pittsburgh. The guys also take stock of the NFC standings and speculate about potential deals ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

NFL Week 8 One Up, One Down For All 32 Teams: Tua Tagovailoa shines, 2021 QB class struggles - PFF

One up: WR A.J. Brown. Key grade: 92.2 receiving grade. Brown looked completely uncoverable while catching six passes on 10 targets for 156 yards with three receiving touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Steelers. Three of those six receptions were of the contested variety.

The Day After – Eagles Own PA - Iggles Blitz

Nick Sirianni would never admit it, but I think he approached this game with the short week in mind. I’m guessing his goal was to be aggressive, build a lead and then rest his starters as much as possible. And that’s exactly what happened. Miles Sanders only had 9 carries. He’ll be fresh on Thursday night. Jalen Hurts only had 2 carries. They limited how much he was getting hit. Veteran OL like Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Isaac Seumalo only had to play 46 snaps. Normally that number would be in the 60 to 70 range. The Steelers starting OL yesterday played 76 snaps each. Essentially the Eagles veterans took off the whole fourth quarter. Taking away that wear and tear on a short week can be a big help to their bodies and keeping them fresh. The pass rushers really got rotated. Backup LB Patrick Johnson got 26 snaps. He got to play throughout the game, not just at the end. None of the Eagles key pass rushers played more than 48 snaps. Sunday worked out really well with a short week coming up. The Eagles coaches had a good plan and the score let them maximize time off for key veterans.

NFL Week 8 Takeaways: The Falcons Are In First Place; Trade Deadline Could Be Quiet - MMQB

The Eagles should be 10–0 after their Sunday-night game against the Packers in four weeks. While I still think the Bills and Chiefs are the two best teams in the league, there are a lot of 2017 vibes with this Philly group, and in particular how sturdy the team is built through the lines of scrimmage. Also, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are a handful to deal with, especially when you’ve also got DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders to worry about. The next challenge for that whole group will be managing success and expectations, and it’ll be interesting to see how Nick Sirianni’s staff—full of guys in the same age range as one another, skewing on the younger side—creatively deals with that.

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 8 - The Ringer

Refs threw a flag and penalized Brown for taunting. Good call! While I don’t get the logic behind the helmet-removal rule, it makes perfect sense to me that you shouldn’t be allowed to point directly at the players you just embarrassed. That’s how fights start! While the NFL has gone over the top in enforcing taunting rules in the past, this was a pretty textbook case. But the penalty didn’t matter on Sunday. The Eagles won 35-13. The Steelers didn’t even move the extra point back—they opted to enforce the penalty on the ensuing kickoff. Brown finished the day with 156 receiving yards; the Steelers as a team had 156 total passing yards. And I feel like the risk of a fight here was minimal—when you keep losing battles to a receiver who is clearly faster and stronger than you, you don’t get to get mad when he taunts you. You just walk back to the bench. The Eagles are 7-0, the last undefeated team in the NFL. They don’t play another team that currently has a winning record until December, when they’ll play the 5-2 Titans in Week 13. When you’re that far ahead of the competition, you can celebrate a little. The penalty is worth it.

Top 10 scariest NFL wide receiver duos: Sorting 2022’s best pass catchers, with Halloween costume comparisons - CBS Sports

4. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith (Eagles). Halloween costume: Batman. They’ve declared themselves a group of Dark Knights, but they’ve earned the name as well: Smith’s slender profile doesn’t fit the bill, but everything else about him does — the precise timing, the persistent grit, the clutch aggression. Brown, meanwhile, might as well be a carbon copy of the caped crusader who looms in the shadows of The Batman — a hulking figure whose very presence guarantees justice will be served to whomever stands in his way. He has single-handedly elevated the gritty, hungry streets of Gotham — er, Philadelphia — by becoming best friends with the cool-headed Commissioner Gordon — er, Jalen Hurts.

Getting ready for Thursday night, Nick Sirianni style - PE.com

Turns out, a whole lot more than a “self-scouting” period went on during the bye week, that Head Coach Nick Sirianni and his staff also wisely used the time to prepare for this very, very short week and put together some copious plans about Thursday’s opponent, the Houston Texans. You always want to know what a coach learns the first time he experiences something, so everything that Sirianni went through in 2021 would be evaluated and, if needed, improved for 2022. Score one for looking ahead for Sirianni as he gets his players ready for a road trip to Houston and a nationally televised game on Thursday night. “We had a unique situation this year where we had our bye week not too long ago. We were able to get a lot of that work done during the bye week,” Sirianni said on Monday at his weekly day-after press conference. “We’re doing things a little bit differently this year as far as how we’re going about our process this week. It was a group effort by everybody because we had a little bit extra time, so everybody was able to do their parts of the research for this week.”

The Pulse: NFL Scare Index, Bronny James’ recruitment and Messi in Miami? - The Athletic

Scary: When are the Eagles going to lose? The 7-0 Birds dispatched the Steelers with ease yesterday, A.J. Brown dominated, and a gaze down the schedule doesn’t reveal many obvious losses. Maybe December 11 at the 6-2 Giants? Maybe?

Astros-Phillies, Eagles-Texans both will play Thursday after World Series pushed back by rain - PFT

Fans in Houston and Philadelphia will need multiple televisions Thursday night. Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed by rain Monday night. So, Major League Baseball announced that the three World Series games in Philadelphia will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The series is tied 1-1. Thursday originally was scheduled as a travel day for the baseball teams. The Eagles are scheduled to play the Texans in Houston on Thursday night when the Phillies are playing Game 5 against the Astros in Philadelphia.

Houston Texans Should Forfeit the Rest of the 2022 NFL Season - Battle Red Blog

With the NFL trade deadline coming on Wednesday, and all the rumors that Brandin Cooks is likely gone from H-Town, this won’t get better. In fact, maybe it’s time Nick Caserio cashes out on his 3rd round experiment from the 2021 NFL Draft. Ship Mills off to hold a clipboard in New England or Cleveland or some other place that will give the Texans a 7th rounder for him. Then, either bring in another quarterback and let him take the rest of the season to see if he can get this offense working, or double down on taking a quarterback high in the 2023 draft along with at least one higher level QB free agent. Now, this loss wasn’t all on Mills, many members of the Houston defense seemed almost afraid to engage Derrick Henry, letting him rack up 219 yards on 32 carries, while the Texans offensive line completely forgot how to run block for Dameon Pierce.

5 stars from the Cowboys’ 49-29 win over the Bears - Blogging The Boys

Tony Pollard answers the call: Entering Sunday’s game, the Cowboys had a pretty strong indication Ezekiel Elliott would be unable to play. In response, the team elevated running backs Malik Davis and Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Elliott’s replacement, Tony Pollard, was not phased and said, “If they call it, I’m ready to haul it.” Indeed, he was.

Commanders Vs. Colts - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Taylor Heinicke - Please don’t give me any flack about this one. I get it - Taylor wasn’t great, but I tweeted when we got the ball back with a bit over two minutes to play that if Heinicke led us to a come-from-behind touchdown and win, I promised I’d give him STUD status...so I’m keeping that promise. We can debate his play at another time. I’m just going to enjoy the win!

How did the Giants get to 6-2? Let’s go game-by-game and see - Big Blue View

This game set up in typical Giants’ fashion. They trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter and tied the game at 13-13 with 11:17 to play. It did not end the way the previous four had, though. This time it was the Giants with a costly turnover, defensive mistake and inability to generate enough offense. The Geno Smith revenge game went to the Seahawks as the Giants’ four-game winning streak ended. “We just didn’t do enough today all the way around. Again, give Seattle credit,” Daboll said. “It’s hard, the ball is important, we got to do a better job of taking care of it, we got to do a better job of executing and finishing drives, converting on some third downs particularly early on in the game.”

Report: Teams Inquiring About Potential Trade for Colts’ RB Nyheim Hines - Stampede Blue

Holder also reports that Indianapolis hasn’t received the kind of offer they’d like in return for Hines yet, but there’s a “strong feeling” they might. The Colts find themselves sitting at 3-4-1 through eight weeks and are currently on the outside looking in of the AFC’s current playoff picture, and the team might be looking to be sellers before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. [BLG Note: Obvious connection to the Eagles here with Nick Sirianni being the former Colts OC.]

Monday Football Monday #112: Halloween Candy Challenge + Christopher Gates on Vikings culture - The SB Nation NFL Show

On this Halloween edition of Monday Football Monday, RJ Ochoa and Rob “Stats” Guerrera compare each Week 8 NFL game to a Halloween candy. Christopher Gates also stops by to share his thoughts on the Vikings culture and the outlook for this team.

