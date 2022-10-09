Nick Sirianni: ‘What a great time to be a Philly sports fan’

The Eagles managed to leave Arizona with a win on Sunday, and head coach Nick Sirianni talked about Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray spiking the ball on 3rd and 1, and also about the nearly nine-minute offensive drive at the end of the game. Decked out in a Phillies shirt, Sirianni was emphatically in awe of all the Eagles fans that made the trip to Arizona for the game.

“What a great time to be a Philly sports fan. These fans — I tried to go to as many as I possibly could and say ‘Thank you,’ because it felt like Washington. It felt like Washington, right? Kyler Murray, who’s a great player — man, I gotta lot of respect for him. I could see him struggling sometimes to make calls. We’re in Arizona! Goodness gracious we’ve got a 5-hour flight back. We’re in Arizona, and it came back the same way. [...] Man, these fans are awesome. This is such a great sports town, and we appreciate the heck out of ‘em. I mean, it was special.”

Here’s what else the head coach had to say:

On Kyler Murray spiking the ball

Sirianni was asked about the Cardinals scoreboard showing 1st and 10 instead of 3rd and 1 on the final drive.

“We knew what it was and the stick showed what it was — that’s their guys upstairs working the [scoreboard]. So, I don’t know what Kliff [Kingsbury] saw. I don’t know, but that’s obviously what happened.”

On the Eagles’ final offensive drive

The head coach admitted that maybe the run game wasn’t going the way they wanted it to early in the game, but on that final, nearly nine minute, drive — despite injuries to Jason Kelce and Landon Dickerson — they rode the backs of the offensive line down the field. Sirianni gave credit to OC Shane Steichen for callin

“Our job as coaches is to lean on our best players, and we jumped on our offensive lines and rode them down the field. It was really pretty special. Shane [Steichen] did a great job of calling it, our offensive line and backs and tight ends did a great job of blocking it up and executing it, Jalen [Hurts] getting in and out of some plays.”

He went on to call the offensive line warriors for the way they played on Sunday, and then took some time to highlight Jack Driscoll, who keeps getting thrown into different situations and is playing big in big moments.

Sirianni said that Jalen Hurts has been a stud, and made a really quick check to Dallas Goedert for the 16-yard play to extend the final drive.

Other notables