Eagles-Cardinals instant reaction show!

The Philadelphia Eagles continue their winning streak and are now 5-0 after their frighteningly close victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jalen Hurts was right by calling out the media for sleeping on this Cardinals team.

The Eagles pull away with a win against the Cardinals 20-17.

This game was way too close for my liking and sad to say, but the Cardinals looked like the better team at very points of this game.

The tackling was horrendous, the offensive line was in shambles at one point, Eagles pretty much abandoned the run in the second quarter and where was AJ Brown?!

Shane Haff and Raichele Privette break down the good, bad and ugly from the Eagles Week 5 performance on the BGN Instant Reaction Show. (You can also watch back on the replay if you miss it live!)

Tune in Now!