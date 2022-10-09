 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson injured during Eagles-Cardinals game [UPDATE]

Philadelphia’s offensive line is without three of their five starters heading into halftime against Arizona.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

UPDATE #2: Landon Dickerson did end up returning to the field in the second half, but waved Sua Opeta back onto the field with two minutes to play.

UPDATE: Thankfully Jason Kelce was okay enough to return after halftime — and he wasted no time in getting back to his dominant self. Landon Dickerson, however, was out on the sideline but not on the field for the first offensive drive of the third quarter.

The Eagles offensive line continue to take hits. Landon Dickerson went out early in the first quarter in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a leg injury, and was quickly ruled questionable to return. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Jason Kelce went down before halftime, and was slow to get up. The veteran center limped to the sideline and then immediately went to the locker room.

Philadelphia’s OL was already without Jordan Mailata who suffered a shoulder injury last week against the Jaguars. Fortunately, they did get Isaac Seumalo back, so after Dickerson and Kelce’s injuries, the line (from left to right) was Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Cam Jurgens, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson. With Kelce out, Jurgens will get his first career snaps at center.

In just two weeks, the Eagles have now lost three of their five starting linemen. Not great. Mailata isn’t expected to be out long and was considered day-to-day heading into the Week 5 matchup. Hopefully, he’s back sooner rather than later, but we’ll have to see what happens with Dickerson and Kelce.

You’d imagine that it would take something significant to keep Kelce out long term, with the veteran currently riding a streak of 122 consecutive starts.

