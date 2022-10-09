Eagles-Cardinals inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The following seven Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, Boston Scott, Patrick Johnson, Ian Book, and Janarius Robinson.

Mailata (originally doubtful then downgraded), Maddox, Eliott, and Johnson were ruled out on the final injury report. Jack Driscoll will start at left tackle. Josiah Scott will start in place of Maddox. Cameron Dicker will be the kicker with Elliott out. Johnson will be replaced by ... Kyron Johnson as the backup SAM.

Scott was ruled questionable to play but is out. Kenneth Gainwell will be the second running back behind Miles Sanders with Trey Sermon being the third guy.

Josh Sills is active for the first time in his NFL career. The undrafted rookie free agent figures to be the backup left tackle behind Driscoll.

Reed Blankenship is active for the first time in his NFL career. The UDFA figures to play on special teams in addition to providing depth at safety.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

OT Jordan Mailata - Injury.

CB Avonte Maddox - Injury.

K Jake Elliott - Injury.

RB Boston Scott - Injury.

LB Patrick Johnson - Injury.

QB Ian Book - Third string quarterback.

DE Janarius Robinson - Fourth defensive end.

Arizona Cardinals Inactive List

Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries, starting left guard Justin Pugh, and starting slot receiver Rondale Moore are all active after being ruled questionable to play.

K Matt Prater

CB Trayvon Mullen

RB Keaontay Ingram

LB Jesse Luketa

C Rodney Hudson

OL Max Garcia

DL Rashard Lawrence