Sunday Night Football: Bengals vs. Ravens

The NFL’s Week 5 slate of Sunday games on will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2).

The Ravens lead the all-time series between these AFC North teams, 27-25, but the Bengals have won their two most recent meetings. They last faced off the day after Christmas in 2021, with the Bengals winning handedly 41-21. Cincinnati also scored 41 points earlier in the 2021 season in Baltimore, 41-17. The Ravens have a lot of injured players back this season, so it might not be as easy for the Bengals this go-around.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (CIN), 85 (BAL), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (CIN), 225 (BAL)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

The Ravens are favored to win at home on on Sunday night.

Cincinnati Bengals: +3 (+140)

Baltimore Ravens: -3 (-165)

Over/under: 47.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Bengals: www.CincyJungle.com

Ravens: www.BaltimoreBeatdown.com

