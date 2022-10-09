NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 5 Games

Before the fifth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 5 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks WITHOUT regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings.

My overall record so far is 32-29-2. The BGN community is slightly ahead at 33-28-2.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring RJ Ochoa, Rob “Stats” Guerrera, and me.

NFL WEEK 5 GAMES

NEW YORK GIANTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-8.5): The Packers needed overtime to beat New England’s bad offense that was ultimately being quarterbacked by a third string rookie last week. The Giants’ defense can keep this game competitive in a Packers win. PICK: Giants +8.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Giants +8.5

Packers -8.5 vote view results 45% Giants +8.5 (77 votes)

54% Packers -8.5 (93 votes) 170 votes total Vote Now

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BUFFALO BILLS (-14): Despite throwing three picks in his NFL debut, I think Kenny Pickett is going to be fine. In the long run. Not so much in this game. The Bills have demonstrated the ability to absolutely dominate inferior opponents. PICK: Bills -14

Poll Which bet do you like more? Steelers +14

Bills -14 vote view results 34% Steelers +14 (58 votes)

65% Bills -14 (109 votes) 167 votes total Vote Now

ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-10): The Falcons have been frisky but losing Cordarrelle Patterson, who is their offense, is a big deal. The Bucs can shut Atlanta’s offense down in a win. PICK: Buccaneers -10

Poll Which bet do you like more? Falcons +10

Buccaneers -10 vote view results 34% Falcons +10 (52 votes)

65% Buccaneers -10 (97 votes) 149 votes total Vote Now

CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-7.5): Betting on Kirk Cousins is never a great place to be ... but he can beat the bad teams. And the Bears are very bad. You’d have to be crazy to put any faith in Justin Fields, who has been awful. PICK: Vikings -7.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bears +7.5

Vikings -7.5 vote view results 14% Bears +7.5 (21 votes)

85% Vikings -7.5 (121 votes) 142 votes total Vote Now

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-2) at CLEVELAND BROWNS This is a line I would stay away from. It’s hard to fully know what to make of the Chargers will how banged up they are. The Browns might be able to run to victory. But I feel like LA has the higher ceiling, so I’ll lean with that over perhaps the Browns’ higher floor. PICK: Chargers -2

Poll Which bet do you like more? Chargers -2

Browns +2 vote view results 64% Chargers -2 (88 votes)

35% Browns +2 (48 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

DETROIT LIONS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-3): Interesting battle of two 1-3 teams. The Lions can stop anyone but they can score better than everyone. I’ll go with their offense over what the Pats have going on. PICK: Lions +3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Lions +3

Patriots -3 vote view results 81% Lions +3 (112 votes)

18% Patriots -3 (26 votes) 138 votes total Vote Now

MIAMI DOLPHINS (-3.5) at NEW YORK JETS: The Jets’ two wins this year have been kind of fluky. They needed a comeback with an onside kick in Cleveland. Then they needed a last minute touchdown drive to beat a Pittsburgh team that had turned the ball over four times. The Dolphins don’t have Tua but they do have the benefit of extra rest here. PICK: Dolphins -3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Dolphins -3.5

Jets +3.5 vote view results 65% Dolphins -3.5 (86 votes)

34% Jets +3.5 (46 votes) 132 votes total Vote Now

TENNESSEE TITANS (-1) at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: This line has moved in favor of the Commanders, which is interesting. Perhaps Brian Robinson can make a difference on the ground in his return. But it’s hard to count on Carson Wentz avoiding negative plays. And the Titans have seem to have found some footing recently. PICK: Titans -1

Poll Which bet do you like more? Titans -1

Commanders +1 vote view results 74% Titans -1 (95 votes)

25% Commanders +1 (32 votes) 127 votes total Vote Now

HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (-7): The Texans look listless. The Jags are a quality football team. Trevor Lawrence will bounce back after struggling in the wind and rain in Philly. PICK: Jaguars -7

Poll Which bet do you like more? Texans +7

Jaguars -7 vote view results 15% Texans +7 (19 votes)

84% Jaguars -7 (103 votes) 122 votes total Vote Now

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-5): The Saints have home field advantage for them. OK, what else? They’re pretty banged up. And they’re very close to being 0-4 right now. The Seahawks are better than most expected with Geno Smith’s unlikely resurgency. Seattle can win this game outright. PICK: Seahawks +5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Seahawks +5

Saints -5 vote view results 79% Seahawks +5 (97 votes)

20% Saints -5 (25 votes) 122 votes total Vote Now

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-6.5) at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Panthers have such bad vibes. And their offense is pathetic! There’s every reason to believe DeMeco Ryans’ defense can shut down Carolina and cover the spread. PICK: 49ers -6.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? 49ers -6.5

Panthers +6.5 vote view results 90% 49ers -6.5 (108 votes)

10% Panthers +6.5 (12 votes) 120 votes total Vote Now

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-5.5) at ARIZONA CARDINALS: There’s trap game potential here with the Eagles rolling and potentially overlooking this matchup with a huge Week 6 matchup against Dallas looming. But the midnight green Birds have great vibes. Jalen Hurts and company should be able to take advantage of a leaky pass defense. PICK: Eagles -5.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Eagles -5.5

Cardinals +5.5 vote view results 83% Eagles -5.5 (140 votes)

16% Cardinals +5.5 (27 votes) 167 votes total Vote Now

DALLAS COWBOYS at LOS ANGELES RAMS (-5.5): This is the weirdest line of Week 5. Why are the Rams even favored at all? They haven’t looked right all season long. They’re coming off a short week after losing on MNF. Their offensive line is the second-worst graded OL by Pro Football Focus. And they’re blocking for a quarterback who isn’t on top of his game. The Cowboys are going to win this game outright thanks to their troublesome pass rush. Matthew Stafford will continue to commit turnovers. Lock of the week. PICK: Cowboys +5.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Cowboys +5.5

Rams -5.5 vote view results 46% Cowboys +5.5 (67 votes)

53% Rams -5.5 (77 votes) 144 votes total Vote Now

CINCINNATI BENGALS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-3): After a slow start to the season, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have bounced back a bit. He’s never had a problem shredding Baltimore’s suspect secondary. The Bengals prove they’re still the top team in the AFC North with a big road win. PICK: Bengals +3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bengals +3

Ravens -3 vote view results 50% Bengals +3 (58 votes)

49% Ravens -3 (57 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-7): The Raiders just don’t got it. The Chiefs very much do. #Analysis. PICK: Chiefs -7

Poll Which bet do you like more? Raiders +7

Chiefs -7 vote view results 12% Raiders +7 (14 votes)

87% Chiefs -7 (101 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.