The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) are back on the road in Week 5 and will take on Zach Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) late on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles are still the only undefeated team in the NFL through four weeks and will look to continue that streak against the Cardinals. It’s hard to think of ways that things could go wrong for Philadelphia, but the team — which had been predominantly healthy up until this point — will be without a few starters for this game. Still, depth hasn’t been an issue thus far, and we’ll see if the next man up success will continue.

Related Eagles announce 2 roster moves and injury updates ahead of Cardinals game

Through four weeks, the Eagles offense has been consistently dominant but in four completely different ways. Last week against the Jaguars, and in inclement weather, they relied heavily on the ground game for the first time this season, but they showed they can be just as effective in the passing game, as well. How will the offense look in Week 5?

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

TWITTER UPDATES