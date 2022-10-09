Eagles vs. Cardinals: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) remain the only undefeated team in the NFL heading into Week 5 and are back on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) late-Sunday afternoon.

Last week, the Eagles offense got off to a tough start, but then proceeded to pound through the Jaguars defense with an impressive run game — due in no small part to the incredibly wet and windy weather. Miles Sanders had his first 100-plus yard game of the season (134) and scored two touchdowns, in what was a career-high performance for the running back.

Philadelphia’s offense has now had two games in which they were pass-heavy to one specific target (both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith), one in which quarterback Jalen Hurts spread to ball out pretty evenly to all skill players, and now one that relied heavily on the run game. They certainly had the talent at all positions to be a multi-faceted offence, but through four games, they’ve really proven that they can change things up based on their opponent and be successful.

As if that alone weren’t enough to worry opposing teams, the Eagles defense has also found different ways to dominate, but the defensive front has been tremendous the past two games. Not only have guys like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham returned to pressuring the quarterback, but Haason Reddick has finally found his rhythm and has two games in a row that showed everyone exactly why the Eagles made the push to sign him in free agency.

All of this is to say that the Eagles have proven that all the preseason hype wasn’t for nothing, but it also means that if they don’t hold fast to their fundamentals, they’re primed for a trap game. Could that be Sunday in Arizona? The Cardinals have been inconsistent thus far this season, but also have the offensive firepower to be dominant.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter

Referee: Tra Blake (This is the first time Blake will officiate an Eagles game.)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 133 (PHI), 85 (AZ) | XM: 384 (PHI), 225 (AZ)

TV Coverage Map

The areas in BLUE will get the Eagles vs. Cardinals game on FOX (via 506sports.com).

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are favored on the road against the Cardinals, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles: -5 (-225)

Arizona Cardinals: +5 (+190)

Over/under: 48.5

History Lesson

For teams on opposite sides of the country, they’ve faced each other a lot over the years. The Cardinals lead the all-time series between the two, 58-55-5, and have won three of the last four meetings. They last faced off in December 2020 with the Cardinals getting a home win over the Eagles, 33-26.

