Eagles announce 2 roster moves and injury updates ahead of Cardinals game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

An overview:

K Cameron Dicker was temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

DB Andre Chachere was temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

CAMERON DICKER

With Jake Elliott ruled out, Dicker will be the Eagles’ replacement kicker. It will be interesting to see just how much they trust him. They might opt to be more aggressive than usual in fourth down and PAT scenarios if they don’t have full faith in his kicking ability. Ideally, Dicker will have a good game and the Eagles will be able to waive him with Elliott returning for Week 6.

As a side bonus, Dicker’s punting background gives the Eagles an emergency option if Arryn Siposs gets banged up.

ANDRE CHACHERE

Chachere is being elevated for the second week in a row to give the Eagles more nickel cornerback depth with Avonte Maddox out once again. Chachere can also make quality special teams contributions, as he did with a good tackle on punt return coverage in Week 4. Chachere can only be elevated once more this season without being subject to waivers.

INJURY UPDATES

The Eagles officially announced two updates to their Friday injury report:

Jordan Mailata was downgraded from doubtful to out.

Kyron Johnson was upgraded from questionable to no status.

As previously suggested, Mailata’s doubtful status could be a good sign for his chances of being able to return in Week 6.

Johnson being able to play was expected since he fully practiced on Friday.

The Eagles notably did NOT activate Andre Dillard to the active roster in time for this week’s game. And so it will be Jack Driscoll making his first career start at left tackle.