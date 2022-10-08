6 college football players to watch in Week 6

Another full weekend of college football to watch and quite a few talented players will be on the field. Here are some names to watch. (All listed times are EST.)
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas v. Oklahoma (12 PM on ABC): Tomorrow’s Red River Rivalry game might not have the prestige of previous years with neither team being ranked. Despite the lower key, Bijan Robinson warrants tuning in for what could be another phenomenal rushing performance.
- BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU v. Tennessee (12 PM on ESPN): LSU has rebounded to get back into the Top 25. Part of their winning effort has been an exciting season from BJ Ojulari rushing the passer. The junior defender will be crucial if LSU wants to upset an undefeated Tennessee team.
- Lonnie Phelps, Edge, Kansas v. TCU (12 PM on FS1): No team has won the hearts and minds of the nation like the Kansas Jayhawks. 5-0 and ranked for the first time in a long time, there is plenty of credit to go around. Among Kansas’ impact players is defensive standout Lonnie Phelps. The transfer from Miami (Ohio) has combined a great first step, a high motor and great physicality to be a key player on Kansas’ defense. TCU will be a huge test for this scrappy Jayhawks team and Phelps’ play will help decide the outcome.
- Zach Charbonnett, RB, UCLA v. Utah (3:30 PM on Fox): Another surprising unbeaten team is Chip Kelly’s Bruins in Los Angeles. Among the leaders on the team is Zach Charbonnet, who is having another productive season rushing the football. Charbonett’s size and long speed make him a tough matchup for most defenses, but Utah will be his biggest test of the season.
- Jordan Addison, WR, USC v. Washington State (7:30 PM on Fox): USC looks practically unbeatable right now and the combination of Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison is the best Quarterback/Wide Receiver hookup in the country. Addison has already scored six times through six games and will see the ball often against Washington state.
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama v. Texas A&M (8 PM on CBS): Bryce Young’s status against Texas A&M is unknown. Even if he can go, he will not be operating at 100% strength. To keep the offense humming, Alabama should lean on Jahmyr Gibbs. The home run threat is coming off a 200 yard outing against Arkansas and could tote the rock for the Crimson Tide against the Aggies. Bryce Young or no Bryce Young, Gibbs will be depended on to help Alabama to a win.
