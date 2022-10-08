Eagles News: Jason Peters might be out for his return to Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jason Peters injured, could miss multiple games for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

If Peters does have to miss multiple games, he will miss the game against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, scheduled for next week. The Cowboys have done a great job filling in for injury throughout the team, but the offensive line has really been tested early this year. Just another obstacle the Cowboys will need to overcome if this is the season of resiliency, as the Cowboys have said.

Eagles prop bets for Week 5: Beware the letdown - BGN

Despite Dallas coming in next week and playing well, the Eagles will tell you that they’re not looking ahead, and they’re going to keep telling you that they’re not looking ahead. Regardless of what they say publicly, they are looking ahead. If Dallas beats the Rams this week, it makes Eagles-Dallas an even bigger game. The Eagles have outperformed the market the last few weeks. The market should have set the Eagles at three, but with how well the Eagles are playing, they added an extra 2.5 points to the point spread. This is a letdown spot for the Eagles. The oddsmakers adjust their price, and as the Eagles get better, you’re paying a premium. You look for a little value right there.

Eye on the Enemy #110: Walter Mitchell on the struggles of Kyler Murray + Cardinals plan to stop the Birds’ offense - BGN Radio

Walter Mitchell, Feature Writer of Revenge of the Birds joins John Stolnis to preview Week 5’s Eagles-Cardinals game. The two discussed the struggles of Kyler Murray and the offense, how the Cardinals plan to stop the Birds’ O, and share their predictions.

Game Preview – PHI at ARZ - Iggles Blitz

The Cards have been credited with 19 QB hits this year. The Eagles have 33. When you blitz like the Cards and don’t even get hits, that is a huge issue. The only QB they’ve shut down is Baker Mayfield. One thing the Cards DL can do is bat down passes. Zach Allen and JJ Watt have combined for seven of them this year. Hurts has to be cognizant of that when he’s trying to throw the ball. Arizona doesn’t have a strong secondary. This is a game where the Eagles should come out throwing. If they can pick up the Cards blitzes, Hurts can hit Brown, Smith and Watkins for big plays. Normally I’d feel really good about this. If the Eagles have Jack Driscoll at LT, that changes things a bit. Driscoll is talented and experienced, but you need chemistry with the player beside you to make sure you see the same thing and block accordingly. That gives Arizona a potential spot to attack more than usual.

NFL QB EPA rankings: From Patrick Mahomes to Dak Prescott and everyone in between - The Athletic

QB6) Jalen Hurts has proven his effectiveness as a runner. But it’s becoming evident that Hurts is more than that. His 66.7 completion percentage marks a steady climb in his development as a passer (52 percent in 2020, 61.3 percent in 2021). Hurts also ranks third in the league with an 89.5 catchable pass percentage. Hurts only has four TD passes along with two interceptions. But he has just as many rushing TDs and the Eagles have tallied 10 total scores on the ground. Hurts is becoming the real deal.

All-32: Bengals Need Hayden Hurst, Tyler Boyd to Deliver - Football Outsiders

Key Player/Unit: ARI Defensive Line. I don’t think this game will be close. The Eagles are one of the best and most complete teams in the sport right now, while the Cardinals constantly look like they are being run by a high school senior throwing together a science project on the morning it’s due. The vibes and level of stability radiating from each franchise could not be any different. However, if the Cardinals are going to stand a chance, it will start with creating havoc in the run game. Just like last season, the Cardinals are a net-good run defense which lacks consistency but generates explosive plays. Per Sports Info Solutions, the Cardinals allow a positive run (EPA higher than 0.0) 44.4% of the time, 10th-highest in the league. They also rank second in stuff percentage (30.9%) as well as second in percentage of plays in which the offense loses at least 1.0 EPA (9.9%), which speaks to the chaos Vance Joseph loves to generate up front. It’s more likely than not that the Eagles just steamroll them anyway. The Eagles rank sixth in rushing DVOA, which feels like it still undersells how effective and versatile their run game has been. The offensive line is blocking their butts off on every concept you can think of and Jalen Hurts is supplementing the run game in a way only two or three other quarterbacks in the league can. Still, if the Cardinals are going to have a shot, it will be by putting the Eagles behind the sticks with tackles for loss in the run game.

Spadaro: Kyler Murray presents a unique challenge for the defense - PE.com

All week now, they’ve been watching film and seeing Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray do things that most just don’t do: Buying time in the backfield with his sense of anticipation and incredible escapability; darting away from gasping defenders in the open field to make a back-breaking gain on the ground; zipping passes from unconventional angles into the tiniest of windows to complete throws down the field. Murray is the kind of quarterback defenses don’t see on a weekly basis, and that makes it all the more difficult to prepare for his talents, and that’s why the Eagles have the utmost respect for what they’re going to face on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. His ability to break a defense’s back with his off-schedule talents separates Murray from most in the NFL. “All the coaching details that go into that with off-schedule plays, we’ve got to be on it and understand that those are going to come up in the game and what he likes to do when he tries to make off-schedule plays, and he can make them,” Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “He has a very unique skill set. He’s very dangerous. He’s got arm talent. He runs around. He’s not like a stick-and-cut guy ... He’s not afraid to give ground and lose 20 yards from the line of scrimmage and runs around and finds open people. It’s hard to cover for a long time. “So, we’ve got to have a good plan and we’ve got to execute it and we’ve got to stay disciplined. Our eyes got to be right. We’ve got to rush as a unit. We’ve got to cover as a unit. It’s going to take all 11 out there to slow this guy down.”

How good are the Eagles? Just ask Nakobe Dean, Cam Jurgens, and other waiting rookies - Inquirer

“I’m not going to get angry or anything like that,” Jurgens said. “Kelce, he’s the best, and really the entire O-line room. But whatever role they give me — right now I’m mostly watching Kelce and the guards and giving them feedback — I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.” Dean got three defensive snaps in the opener, but he’s mostly been relegated to special teams duty. Linebacker arguably is the hardest defensive position to learn in the NFL, and Dean had to learn techniques that might have been taught differently at Georgia, but he said he’s now caught up. “In college, they put way more on us. The defense was kind of made for linebackers,” Dean said. “But it’s just doing what’s best for the team right now. There ain’t no reason to have that change at all.”

Eagles’ new kicker isn’t much of a football fan - NBCSP

Dicker will probably be released next week no matter how well he kicks Sunday, and he knows it. “I’m excited, I stay ready for the opportunities and so this is just another opportunity for me,” said Dicker, who spent time earlier this year with the Rams (as a punter) and Ravens. “There’s just an element of just like, ‘Go out there, do your thing, you’ve got to be confident with it. Make sure you’re doing your job and then just go out there and swing. I got here doing what I do and so I just got to keep doing that.” Dicker has been working with snapper Rick Lovato and holder Arryn Siposs since he got here, and he said it didn’t take long for the group to develop a comfort level with each other.

SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans still not buying into the direction of the team - Revenge Of The Birds

Only 29% of fans are confident in the direction of the team after their win over the Carolina Panthers. That will probably drop again if they lose to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite rough stretch, Commanders giving Carson Wentz time - ESPN

Despite those struggles, Washington has made a substantial investment in Wentz – its sixth starting quarterback in coach Ron Rivera’s three seasons. They traded two draft picks to the Indianapolis Colts – a second-rounder in 2022 and a conditional pick in 2023 that also will likely be in the second round. They also absorbed Wentz’s cap hit of $28.2 million. They need to make it work with Wentz. They’ll give it time to work. And they remain optimistic. “As he gets more and more comfortable, more and more in sync with what the offensive coaches are thinking,” Rivera said, “you’ll see his comfort level start to rise more and more.” The Commanders need that move to pay off to avoid a sixth consecutive losing season.

Washington Injury Update: Brian Robinson will be activated and play vs the Titans - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders will officially activate Brian Robinson Jr. from the Reserve/NFI list today, and he is expected to make his NFL regular season debut tomorrow at FedEx Field against the Tennessee Titans. He was designated to return this week and returned to practice on Wednesday. Head Coach Ron Rivera was optimistic after Robinson’s first practice, but cautioned they had to see how he responded to a full practice. Robinson was sore, but continued to practice throughout the week, and showed coaches and trainers enough to be cleared to return.

Have expectations changed for 2022 New York Giants? - Big Blue View

Has the New York Giants’ 3-1 start raised the expectations of a fan base starved for winning after five consecutive double-digit loss seasons? This week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling shows that Giants fans — mostly — continue to have realistic expectations for the 2022 Giants. Asked this week if they expected six to eight wins, at least nine wins, or at least 11 wins, 69 percent of the voters in our weekly poll said the six- to eight-win range was the right expectation.

Establish the Fun: Cowboys and Niners turn up the heat, Falcons open up the pistol - SB Nation

For a majority of 2021 I thought that the Cowboys defense was very fluke-ish. They led the NFL in takeaways and explosive plays, but gave up a lot of yards and touchdowns on top of that. I thought defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wasn’t as versatile in his playcalling as he should be, with an NFL that’s changing how defenses are called. Well, the 2022 Cowboys defense has flipped that entirely on its’ head. Through the first four games of the season, the Cowboys are fifth in total defensive DVOA and eighth in total EPA/play allowed. The Cowboys are doing this on the backs of a dominant defensive line, because as we all know, the trenches is where the real fun happens. Quinn and the Cowboys made Carson Wentz’s life a living hell last Sunday, and the way that they’re able to use Micah Parsons as a legitimate queen on the chessboard is the key to unlocking the entire defensive front. What the Cowboys like doing (and is a trend we’ll see with another team later) is getting into five man fronts via pre-snap alignment or blitzing. The Athletic’s Diante Lee calls it “build-a-bear” front, because that’s essentially what you’re doing. Quinn is building a bear front (5 DL, with 2 DT’s in a 3-tech over the outside shoulder of the guards), then manipulating the offense into going for man protection, where he has the guys to win in either situation. This leads to a sack here for the Cowboys where the DT gets through free. Easy money.

The Rams Have a Big Problem: Not Enough Talent- The Ringer

So perhaps it’s less about blame and more about responsibility. McVay has to make the offense work with fewer pieces than any other coordinator or designer has in the league. This was the challenge he created for himself when he signed up for this team-building enterprise. Snead has to hit on more picks than other general managers, because he has fewer of them to utilize and less money to spend in free agency. It’s tough to be kings. Super Bowl hangovers are real and almost inevitable. And when you drank from the cup of glory as fully as the Rams did, the comedown hits even harder. This is the comedown: bad personnel, static offense, poor injury luck, and very few escape hatches. As the Rams get healthier, we’ll see what solutions—if any—can bring this offense back to the land of the living.

The Look Ahead: Colts at Broncos Reaction, Pick 3, & Week 5 Preview - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera, RJ Ochoa, and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss the atrocity that was Colts versus Broncos on Thursday night. These two teams put on an epic display of lousy football and poor decision-making. We’ve got a fresh ‘Pick 3’ to help you win some money ahead of this week’s NFL action–and we preview each and every Week 5 matchup across the NFL.

