Eagles-Cardinals Final Injury Report: 3 players ruled out, 1 doubtful

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Three players were ruled OUT: Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, and Patrick Johnson.

Maddox suffered an ankle injury leading up to Week 4 and has been out of action since. The Eagles will go with Josiah Scott as their starting slot corner once again.

Elliott is officially ruled out one day after it was reported he was expected to miss this week’s game. The Eagles will go with Cameron Dicker as their kicker in his absence. Dicker will be one of at most two players to be elevated from the practice squad for this week’s game. It will be interesting to see how much the Eagles trust him. They might opt to be more aggressive than usual in spots where they might normally settle for field goals or extra points.

Johnson did not pass through the mandatory concussion protocol in time to play this week. His absence means Kyron Johnson could be the backup SAM behind Haason Redick.

One player was ruled DOUBTFUL: Jordan Mailata.

The read here is that Mailata won’t be able to play this week but he has a chance to return for Philly’s big Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Two players were ruled QUESTIONABLE: Boston Scott and Kyron Johnson.

Scott was limited in practice all week after missing Week 4. The feeling here is the Eagles should be cautious and keep him out, especially with Trey Sermon impressing during limited playing time last Sunday.

Johnson was a full participant on Friday so he appears to be on track to play despite being ruled questionable.

Isaac Seumalo avoided being listed with a game status despite being limited in practice all week. He’ll start at right guard.

Andre Dillard isn’t listed on the injury report since he’s still on injured reserve. The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to activate him to play in Sunday’s game. The sense here is that Dillard is not yet ready to play ... but we’ll see.

As expected, Darius Slay is not listed with a game status after being a full participant in practice this week.

OUT

K Jake Elliott (right ankle)

LB Patrick Johnson (concussion)

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

DOUBTFUL

OT Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Kyron Johnson (concussion)

RB Boston Scott (ribs)

RESERVE/INJURED

OT Andre Dillard (designated for return)

DE Derek Barnett

TE Jaedan Graham

WR Greg Ward

With his practice window being activated, Dillard is eligible to return to the active roster. It’s currently unclear if he’s ready to play, however. Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Ward and Graham are out for the year since they went on IR before roster cuts to 53.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

TE Tyree Jackson

T/G Brett Toth

Jackson and Toth are now eligible to be activated whenever the Eagles desire.

ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

To be updated.

RESERVE/SUSPENDED BY COMMISSIONER

WR DeAndre Hopkins

RESERVE/INJURED

S Tae Daley

OL Cody Ford

CB Antonio Hamilton (designated for return)

OL Marquis Hayes

QB Colt McCoy (designated for return)

OL Joshua Miles

S Charles Washington

WR Antoine Wesley (designated for return)