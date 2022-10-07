Eagles News: Philadelphia’s top breakout player

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Cooper Rush, Romeo Doubs among NFL’s breakout players: One pick for all 32 teams - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles: LB T.J. Edwards. Edwards finished 2021 as Philadelphia’s top linebacker, but he’s taken another step in 2022 and turned into a core player on defense in his fourth season. Edwards barely comes off the field, proving to be the three-down linebacker that the team has sought. He leads the Eagles with 33 tackles, has matched a career high with two sacks and is second on the team with seven quarterback pressures. He also has two passes defended. In the spring, a big question regarding the Eagles’ defense was when rookie Nakobe Dean would take over. With the way Edwards and Kyzir White are playing at the second level, it doesn’t appear as if they will cede their snap count anytime soon.

Eagles-Cardinals Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 5 enemy - BGN

1 - To what extent are Cardinals fans satisfied with the Zach Ertz trade? How do fans feel about him and do you expect him to be a big part of this week’s plan against his former team? [...] I think very satisfied. Ertz has been the best tight end weapon the Arizona Cardinals have ever had and you saw that play out statistically last year. Now, with a full off-season, he is even more involved and has become the security blanket for Kyler Murray. He is a big part of the Cardinals game plan week-to-week and should be once again against the Eagles. They like him especially in clutch downs and in the redzone, where his sure hands and big frame play well to the Cardinals playbook.

Eagles-Cardinals Preview + NFL picks against the spread - BGN Radio

The Eagles are headed to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski preview this game by talking about the matchups, injury news, and the vibes. The guys also make their weekly NFL picks against the spread.

Eagles-Cardinals Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 5 enemy - Revenge Of The Birds

The Arizona Cardinals take on the lone undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles sit at 4-0 and have looked every part of one of the best teams in the league. We checked in with Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton to see what is going on with the Eagles. Enjoy.

Mailbag: Are the Eagles overrated, and just beneficiaries of a weak schedule? - PhillyVoice

I think the Vikings will be in the playoffs this year, and in my opinion, the Jaguars are a talented team. Even the Lions have something going for them in that they’re the No. 1 offense in the NFL. The Commanders are bad, obviously. Certainly they haven’t played any Super Bowl contenders yet. I do think it’s encouraging that they have largely dominated their opponents this season, and aside from an early deficit against the Jags, the outcomes of Eagles games have rarely ever been in doubt. If you’ll recall, there were some that tried to diminish what the Eagles were doing during the 2017 season, when they too were cruising against bad or average teams. It’s not like they’re Clemson, scheduling games against Furman and Louisiana Tech. They’re playing who was put on their schedule, and they’re dominating. That’s all that they can control, and they’ve been impressive, regardless of their opponents.

Locked In - Iggles Blitz

Hurts is locked in. He is football 24/7/365. If Bill Belichick was a player, he would be Jalen Hurts. That made for a boring appearance on the ManningCast, but it gives you a dedicated QB who will do everything in his power to keep his team focused and playing at a high level. He’s been this way since college, maybe even going back to high school. This is who Hurts is. He doesn’t have Lamar Jackson’s speed or Josh Allen’s arm or Patrick Mahomes uncanny ability to make any throw imaginable. Hurts does have a locked in focus that helps him maximize every bit of natural talent that he does have. His drive helped the Eagles reach the postseason a year ago. It will be fun to see just how far it can take this team.

NFL Week 5 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN

What to watch for: The Cardinals will have their work cut out for them passing and defending the ball. Philadelphia is allowing a league-low 4.75 yards per pass, and the Cardinals are ranked 30th in passing yards per play (5.37). Additionally, the Eagles are averaging a league-high 8.79 passing yards per play while the Cardinals are giving up 7.36, which ranks 25th in the league.

2022 NFL season’s early top-10 defensive lines: Nick Bosa-led 49ers group, deep Bills unit top the board - NFL.com

7) Philadelphia Eagles. Getting pressure with four pass rushers has long been the Eagles’ defensive identity, and the start of the 2022 season has been no exception. Through Week 4, Philadelphia leads the NFL with 13 sacks and a 10.7 percent sack rate when not blitzing. The Eagles piled up a staggering seven such sacks when facing former Philly QB Carson Wentz in Week 3. Franchise cornerstones Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham have proven they can still be productive into their 30s, while new additions like Haason Reddick (who leads the NFL with three turnovers forced by QB pressure) and Jordan Davis have fit seamlessly into the rotation. In fact, the Eagles are the NFL’s only team boasting six players with at least eight QB pressures this season (Reddick, Cox, Graham, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and T.J. Edwards).

Why Driscoll went to YouTube to prepare for next challenge - NBCSP

Jack Driscoll hasn’t started a game at left tackle since his redshirt freshman season at UMass in 2016 but that streak might end this weekend in Arizona. If Jordan Mailata’s shoulder hasn’t healed enough and if Andre Dillard isn’t ready, it’ll be Driscoll protecting Jalen Hurts’ blindside on Sunday afternoon. So Driscoll did the same thing the rest of us do when we need to fix our sink or want some landscaping tips. “I went back on YouTube and tried to find the game,” Driscoll said. He found bits and pieces of the 36-16 loss that season to Old Dominion. Driscoll wore No. 58 back then and spent his day blocking future third-round pick Oshane Ximines. After that season, Driscoll transferred to Auburn and ended up as the Eagles’ fourth-round pick a few years later in 2020. Throughout his football career, and especially since joining the Eagles, Driscoll has really embraced his versatility.

NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread - The Ringer

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (+5.5). The biggest rivalry in American sports right now is Kliff Kingsbury vs. the play clock. Every half of every game, the play clock nears zero, the Cardinals call timeout, and Kyler Murray and Kingsbury yell at each other. In a world filled with uncertainty, it’s one of the only things we can count on as a society. This is an “any given Sunday” game. There’s no real reason to think the Cardinals should win. The Eagles are the better coached team and the more talented team. Their offensive line dominated last week in a win over the Jaguars. They’re the only remaining undefeated team and are second in the NFL with a +44 point differential. If you played this game out 100 times, the Eagles would more often than not win by double digits. But football is weird. Murray thrives in chaos. Turnovers swing games. The Eagles have some injuries, and they’ve been shaky on special teams. It’s conceivable that they look past the Cardinals and ahead to their big Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys. But given what we’ve seen from these teams so far this season, I’m not going to be the one predicting that will happen. The pick: Eagles (-5.5)

Spadaro: Checking in on the 2022 Draft Class - PE.com

“I prepare every day as if I’m going to play every snap on defense,” Dean said. “I watch film as if I’m playing every snap. I practice as if I’m playing every snap. I stretch, I do everything as if I’m playing every snap on defense, so that when it’s my time, I’ll be ready.” The Eagles have gotten great play from their linebackers this season within the defensive structure and on special teams. Dean has taken four snaps on defense and is getting most of his work on special teams, with 64 snaps under his belt. Philadelphia is deep and talented at linebacker, so Dean is preparing for when his number is called. “Always learning, always learning as a player and as a man,” Dean said. “We have so many great football minds in this building and being around them has been so fun for me. I’m one of those guys who likes to pick people’s mind, so that’s been very interesting to me. How they think about football? How they think about defense? How they think about offense? I love those kinds of conversations.” Dean continues to work hard, apply himself and be ready to play. In the process, he’s having a whole lot of fun doing it. “I love the game so much so this is exactly where I want to be,” he said. “I’m having the time of my life, actually. You just have to keep going to work, keep pushing, keep getting better. It feels like a long time ago when I was in college. I’m a professional and I carry myself as one every day.”

Rondale Moore added to Cardinals’ practice report with a knee injury - PFT

The Cardinals added receiver Rondale Moore to the practice report Thursday, listing him as a limited participant with a knee injury. It is unknown whether Moore injured his knee during practice. Moore missed the first three games with a hamstring injury. He returned Sunday against the Panthers and played 65 of 76 offensive snaps, but Moore made only three catches for 11 yards.

After 3 straight losses, Commanders fans want to see Ron Rivera gone and Carson Wentz on the bench - Hogs Haven

Fans also seem to be losing patience with starting quarterback Carson Wentz. While only a small number of fans (14%) in this week’s survey want to see him benched immediately, not many seem to have strong confidence in him either. Only 17% of Hogs Haven readers who responded to this week’s survey believe that Wentz should finish this season as the starter or that he will figure it out eventually.

Why the Cowboys defense could take over the struggling Rams offense - Blogging The Boys

This could be the game where the Cowboys dominate the trenches in both run defense and pass rush, as the Rams offensive line has allowed 22 tackles for loss, averaging 5.5 per game. In total, the Rams have 70 points so far in the season, averaging 17.5 points per game making them ranked 28th in the NFL. For the first time since 1973, the Cowboys have held four straight opponents to 19 points or less at the start of the season. And for the first time since 1972, they have allowed just four touchdowns through four games.

CeeDee Lamb doesn’t practice Thursday with groin injury ahead of Week 5 vs. Rams - DraftKings Nation

Lamb said that he was all good and that this injury shouldn’t worry anyone. I don’t know everything there is to know about the injury report and what teams have to do with it, but I am a little concerned that it was listed as a groin injury and not a lower leg injury or hamstring or something. Groin injuries are easy to aggravate, so there is some cause for concern here.

Giants injury updates: Kadarius Toney, Azeez Ojulari among 5 players not traveling to London - Big Blue View

The New York Giants announced Thursday night that five players will not travel to London for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Those five are wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), edge defender Azeez Ojulari (calf), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux (ankle). Ojulari missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury. He suffered another one Sunday against the Chicago Bears and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. Toney has not played since Week 2. He practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, but did not practice on Thursday.

Our expert NFL picks for Week 5 of 2022 - SB Nation

Here are our picks for Week 5. It might well come down to who wins between the Jets and Dolphins, or the game between the Rams and Cowboys. Those are the two big pivot points in Week 5, and we’ll have to wait and see who gets embarrassed.

...

