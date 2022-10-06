Injury Report: Eagles and Cardinals will both use backup kickers in Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Four players DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Jake Elliott, Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, and Patrick Johnson.

Elliott is expected to miss Sunday’s game, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Eagles will elevate the recently signed Cameron Dicker from the practice squad to handle kicking duties in Arizona.

Missing Elliott, who was a Pro Bowler last year, isn’t ideal. But given the Cardinals’ struggles, the Eagles shouldn’t be allowing a kicker to be the difference in this game. Especially when their opponent will also be without their main option! Kliff Kingsbury ruled Matt Prater out on Wednesday so it’ll be Matt Ammendola filling in for him.

Mailata is not on track to play despite saying his shoulder injury isn’t as serious as originally believed. Perhaps his relative optimism points to him being able to suit up next week against the Dallas Cowboys instead of this Sunday.

Maddox appears to be on track to miss this week’s game. It could be Josiah Scott in the slot once again.

Johnson missing two practices probably indicates he’s not far enough along in the concussion protocol to be able to play on Sunday.

11 players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Isaac Seumalo, Boston Scott, Kyron Johnson, James Bradberry, A.J. Brown, Fletcher Cox, Landon Dickerson, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and Josh Sweat.

Seumalo and Scott being listed as limited for the second day in a row indicates they have a chance to play. We’ll see if they avoid being ruled questionable on the final injury report.

Johnson was upgraded to limited after being listed as DNP for Wednesday’s walkthrough. He appears to be on track to suit up. The Eagles will be glad to not be missing both Patrick Johnson and Kyron Johnson as the two SAM linebacker backups behind Haason Reddick.

It was a partial rest day for the rest of the players listed under limited.

One player was listed as a FULL PARTICIPANT: Darius Slay.

Barring any unexpected setbacks, Slay will start against the Cardinals. Good news for the Eagles’ defense.

Andre Dillard was seen participating in position drills on Thursday.

He’s not listed on the injury report since he’s still on injured reserve, not the active roster. It’s unclear if he was a participant in team drills. If Dillard is healthy and fit enough to play, he’ll start if Mailata can’t go. Otherwise it’ll be Jack Driscoll making his first career start at left tackle. The sense here is that it’ll be Driscoll but we’ll see.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

K Jake Elliott (right ankle)

LB Patrick Johnson (concussion)

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

OT Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

LB Kyron Johnson (concussion)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

RB Boston Scott (ribs)

OG Isaac Seumalo (ankle)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Darius Slay (forearm)

ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

To be announced — check back for updates.