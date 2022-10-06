NFL Week 5 Game Picks

Our Week 5 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 4, John Stolnis is still on top. He’s built a nice lead over me in second place. The BGN Community, meanwhile, remains in last.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is feeling confident about a Birds win over the Arizona Cardinals. John originally waffled on this game before ultimately switching back to the Eagles.
BGN Community Week 4 record: 10-6
BGN Community record: 31-32-1
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
23%
Colts
-
76%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
5%
Giants
-
94%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
8%
Falcons
-
91%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
5%
Bears
-
94%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
81%
Lions
-
18%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
1%
Texans
-
98%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
77%
Chargers
-
22%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
73%
Dolphins
-
26%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
0%
Steelers
-
99%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
75%
Seahawks
-
24%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
73%
Titans
-
26%
Commanders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
94%
49ers
-
5%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
25%
Cowboys
-
74%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
97%
Eagles
-
2%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
30%
Bengals
-
69%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 5?
-
5%
Raiders
-
94%
Chiefs
