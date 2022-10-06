 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 5 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Our Week 5 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 4, John Stolnis is still on top. He’s built a nice lead over me in second place. The BGN Community, meanwhile, remains in last.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is feeling confident about a Birds win over the Arizona Cardinals. John originally waffled on this game before ultimately switching back to the Eagles.

BGN Community Week 4 record: 10-6

BGN Community record: 31-32-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 23%
    Colts
    (56 votes)
  • 76%
    Broncos
    (187 votes)
243 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 5%
    Giants
    (14 votes)
  • 94%
    Packers
    (221 votes)
235 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 8%
    Falcons
    (20 votes)
  • 91%
    Buccaneers
    (212 votes)
232 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 5%
    Bears
    (13 votes)
  • 94%
    Vikings
    (218 votes)
231 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 81%
    Lions
    (185 votes)
  • 18%
    Patriots
    (43 votes)
228 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 1%
    Texans
    (3 votes)
  • 98%
    Jaguars
    (226 votes)
229 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 77%
    Chargers
    (176 votes)
  • 22%
    Browns
    (50 votes)
226 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 73%
    Dolphins
    (165 votes)
  • 26%
    Jets
    (61 votes)
226 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 0%
    Steelers
    (2 votes)
  • 99%
    Bills
    (231 votes)
233 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 75%
    Seahawks
    (167 votes)
  • 24%
    Saints
    (55 votes)
222 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 73%
    Titans
    (167 votes)
  • 26%
    Commanders
    (61 votes)
228 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 94%
    49ers
    (208 votes)
  • 5%
    Panthers
    (11 votes)
219 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 25%
    Cowboys
    (59 votes)
  • 74%
    Rams
    (170 votes)
229 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 97%
    Eagles
    (227 votes)
  • 2%
    Cardinals
    (7 votes)
234 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 30%
    Bengals
    (64 votes)
  • 69%
    Ravens
    (149 votes)
213 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 5?

view results
  • 5%
    Raiders
    (11 votes)
  • 94%
    Chiefs
    (202 votes)
213 votes total Vote Now

