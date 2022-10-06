NFL Week 5 Game Picks

Our Week 5 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 4, John Stolnis is still on top. He’s built a nice lead over me in second place. The BGN Community, meanwhile, remains in last.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is feeling confident about a Birds win over the Arizona Cardinals. John originally waffled on this game before ultimately switching back to the Eagles.

BGN Community Week 4 record: 10-6

BGN Community record: 31-32-1

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Colts

Broncos vote view results 23% Colts (56 votes)

76% Broncos (187 votes) 243 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Giants

Packers vote view results 5% Giants (14 votes)

94% Packers (221 votes) 235 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Falcons

Buccaneers vote view results 8% Falcons (20 votes)

91% Buccaneers (212 votes) 232 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Bears

Vikings vote view results 5% Bears (13 votes)

94% Vikings (218 votes) 231 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Lions

Patriots vote view results 81% Lions (185 votes)

18% Patriots (43 votes) 228 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Texans

Jaguars vote view results 1% Texans (3 votes)

98% Jaguars (226 votes) 229 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Chargers

Browns vote view results 77% Chargers (176 votes)

22% Browns (50 votes) 226 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Dolphins

Jets vote view results 73% Dolphins (165 votes)

26% Jets (61 votes) 226 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Steelers

Bills vote view results 0% Steelers (2 votes)

99% Bills (231 votes) 233 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Seahawks

Saints vote view results 75% Seahawks (167 votes)

24% Saints (55 votes) 222 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Titans

Commanders vote view results 73% Titans (167 votes)

26% Commanders (61 votes) 228 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? 49ers

Panthers vote view results 94% 49ers (208 votes)

5% Panthers (11 votes) 219 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Cowboys

Rams vote view results 25% Cowboys (59 votes)

74% Rams (170 votes) 229 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Eagles

Cardinals vote view results 97% Eagles (227 votes)

2% Cardinals (7 votes) 234 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 5? Bengals

Ravens vote view results 30% Bengals (64 votes)

69% Ravens (149 votes) 213 votes total Vote Now