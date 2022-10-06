Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is PFF’s highest-graded passer

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Week 4 Offense Rankings - PFF

2. Philadelphia Eagles. No offense in the league is more well-rounded than the Eagles’ attack. Not only can they run the ball exceptionally well, but Jalen Hurts has developed enough as a passer to beat teams through the air. Hurts is currently the fourth-highest-graded quarterback in the NFL (80.0), and no quarterback in the league has a higher passing grade (85.7) than him. It also doesn’t hurt that the Eagles lead the NFL in yards after the catch (639). A.J. Brown is one of the most dynamic receivers in the league with the ball in his hands. While the Eagles struggle some after halftime putting points up on the board, you can make a strong case for them having the best offense in the league — headlined by the top offensive line — through four weeks due to their incredible balance.

Jalen Hurts Has Everything Working for the Eagles - The Ringer

The Eagles offense rocks. It’s proving to the NFL at large that the inrush of college inspiration is far from over; that quarterback mobility remains an underappreciated and underutilized trait. In four short weeks, it has shown not just that it can win, but also that it can win in different ways on different Sundays—that, eventually, it will find an answer and start pouring points on the board. There perhaps isn’t a more trustworthy offense in the league. One of two things happens next. It’s possible that defenses catch up, key in on the Eagles’ tendencies, and force them to evolve. The limits on the offense are exposed, and Hurts is stressed to become a winner from the pocket as a traditional dropback passer. Maybe he has enough—he’s gotten better throwing from the pocket every year he’s been a pro—and maybe he doesn’t. It’s also possible that Hurts ascends into the transcendent plane—into the category of players that aren’t just so good at the one thing they do well, but are so good at the one thing they do well that the rest of it all just doesn’t matter. The category of players that make all of these typing and graphs and charts totally pointless because the rules don’t apply to them. The world-benders, math-changers. The greats.

Answering big NFL quarterback questions: Breakouts, concerning starts - ESPN

Who are the NFL’s top five QBs right now?. Matt Bowen, NFL analyst: 1. Josh Allen, Bills. 2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens. 3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles. 4. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs. 5. Justin Herbert, Chargers. We know about Hurts’ dual-threat traits, the physical element he brings to the position and his ability to play outside of structure. But it’s his development as a pocket thrower that pushes him near the top of my list. Hurts is reading it out with speed, isolating his targets and delivering the ball with accuracy. His fast start has been really impressive.

NFL QB Index, Week 5: Patrick Mahomes rises to No. 1; Geno Smith skyrockets into top 10 - NFL.com

QB4) His tipped pick-six came on a play where Trey Sermon was wide open on the other side of the field, but I adore Hurts operating with derring-do. He’s looked as good as anyone, whipping the ball deep to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. Against the Jaguars, Hurts pulled a page from last year’s offense to erase a 14-0 deficit with a mauling Eagles ground game that piled up 210 yards in a rainstorm. He crafted one of the game’s core moments with a fiery touchdown blast that put Philly on the board. No quarterback has made a bigger leap from an autumn ago.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Takeaways from the win over the Jaguars - BGN

Let’s start as always, with the passing game. The Eagles ‘traditional’ drop-back passing game was pretty shaky this week. I didn’t think Jalen Hurts was very decisive and seemed a little lost in the pocket at times. The interception highlighted indecisiveness. The route from Zach Pascal should become open against this coverage, but he holds it too long and stares it down for far too long, resulting in the Jags flat defender dropping back and helping to break it up. This is one of those he will want back. I don’t want to criticize Hurts here as I hate criticizing quarterbacks when we don’t know how they are coached in reading specific plays. However, I would assume Dallas Goedert is an option here and I think he makes his mind up early to check it down and doesn’t stay on Goedert for long enough, as he becomes wide open due to a coverage bust. Regardless, the throw is fine and it’s a great play by Miles Sanders.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.77: Is the NFC East the best division?! - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton recap the Week 4 action in the NFC East.

Eagles at Cardinals: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

As the week progresses, we’ll learn more about the health statuses of Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo, who both went down against the Jaguars Week 4. If there’s a week in which the Eagles can feel OK about being down a pair of OL starters, it’s this one against a very weak Cardinals pass rush. Over 84 games in Arizona, Chandler Jones collected 71.5 sacks. He’s now gone, and the Cardinals haven’t adequately replaced his production. On the season, Arizona has a league-low four sacks (2 by J.J. Watt, 1 by Dennis Gardeck, and 1 by Zach Allen). By comparison, the Eagles had five sacks during a 13-play stretch against the Commanders Week 3.

Sorting out NFL contenders and pretenders: Eagles, Cowboys have shot at Super Bowl; Packers lacking punch - CBS Sports

The Eagles are the first team since the 2019 New England Patriots to not trail in the second half through four games. Philly has the No. 3 defense in terms of total yards allowed per game (277.3), and this unit possesses several studs. The additions of Haason Reddick and James Bradberry have paid immediate dividends, and then linebacker T.J. Edwards deserves credit for the jump he’s made as well. To me, it’s this Eagles defense that can serve as the backbone for this team as they progress through the regular season. The Eagles are legitimate contenders, and it helps that the NFC doesn’t look too strong right now.

Spadaro: Eagles know they haven’t accomplished a thing yet - PE.com

This was a message heard loud and clear delivered by quarterback Jalen Hurts at the very end of his weekly press conference on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex. He had spent the previous nine-plus minutes answering questions, mostly about his performance on Monday Night Football’s ManningCast and one about the Eagles being aggressive on fourth downs and one about his relationship with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and another about former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. Something was missing. And Hurts wanted to make everyone aware of it. “I will say this, too, um, I didn’t get any questions about the Cardinals, for real,” Hurts said. “This is a really good team we’re about to play. They have a really good defense, disruptive up front. They have speed on the back end so, let’s not set the precedent for that. This is a good football team.” Friendly reminder: The Eagles have bigger plans in mind than winning the first four games of this season, and they are very well aware of the pitfalls of thinking they’ve accomplished anything other than starting strong this year. They’re playing at Arizona on Sunday, where they are 0-6 since the 2001 campaign. Philadelphia is 0-4 at State Farm Stadium. The defense has its hands full playing against the rare talents of Kyler Murray, who is capable of busting a big play from anywhere on the field. The offense plays, as Hurts said, a disruptive front featuring J.J. Watt, so exactly why in the world would anybody not focus on this game?

Cardinals K Matt Prater out for Week 5 contest vs. Eagles with hip injury - DraftKings Nation

The Arizona Cardinals will be without starting kicker Matt Prater for their Week 5 contest against the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles. Prater is dealing with a hip injury and head coach Kliff Kingsbury has already ruled him out on Wednesday. The Cardinals are likely to turn to Matt Ammendola again to kick against the Eagles. He was signed to the practice squad earlier this week.

Kliff Kingsbury’s lack of play action: Chicken or the Egg? - Revenge Of The Birds

What does that mean? Is it the chicken (defense gets them behind, so no PA) or the egg? (the lack of play action leads to a predictable offense which then gets them behind) Well, I think I’d say that it’s both. I think that the Cardinals need to make an approach that is able to put play action at the forefront of their game plan AND they need to find a way to manufacture a lead and be able to have a ground game that can force defenses into covering the run game and sets up play-action to take advantage. We’ll see if they are able to adjust coming to the Eagles game this upcoming Sunday, and when Hopkins comes back. Because until that spot, it stands to reason there could be a lot more pain with their #1 weapon missing. Here’s hoping we don’t still think it’s all self-inflicted by then.

Cowboys capable of beating Rams, something that seemed unlikely a few weeks ago - Blogging The Boys

When the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl from their home stadium of SoFi Stadium, their throw-caution-to-the-wind offseason approach to roster-building became the envy of many around the NFL. Fans of the other 31 teams have likely implored their teams to be more like the Rams in a lot of ways, and this was especially true in Dallas. The idea that a 3-1 team led by Cooper Rush could be making this week five trip to Los Angeles was far-fetched given their offseason. The Cowboys get a Rams team that lost on Monday night at the 49ers, a division rival that’s had their number for years now. The loss evened the Rams NFC West record at 1-1, while the best thing the Cowboys have going for them is a 2-0 record in the NFC East despite playing neither game with Dak Prescott. With the all-time series tied at 18 wins for each team, the Cowboys will see a different quarterback in Matt Stafford compared to Jared Goff, who won three of his four career starts for the Rams against the Cowboys. Stafford has lost his last two starts against Dallas, both at AT&T Stadium with Detroit.

Daniel Jones injury update: Giants’ QB moves well during Wednesday practice - Big Blue View

Daniel Jones looked like a quarterback getting ready to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers during Wednesday’s New York Giants practice. Jones, who suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Chicago Bears that knocked him out of the game and seriously limited his mobility when he returned, moved well during the early portion of the workout that was open to media. He did straight drop backs, sprint outs to his right, and play-action bootlegs to his left — the play he scored two touchdowns on vs. Chicago — without any noticeable issue. Before practice, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Jones would “practice some” and that “we’ll see where he’s at after today.” Daboll said he was “not surprised” that Jones was able to practice on Wednesday. “He’s a pretty tough individual,” Daboll said. “I think he’s made a lot of progress since after the game, and he’s been in the treatment room pretty consistently throughout these last couple of days. So we’ll put him out there, give him some reps and see where he’s at.” Jones said after practice that he “felt good” moving around on the field.

Washington Commanders vs Tennessee Titans Wednesday Injury Report - Hogs Haven

Brian Robinson returned to practice today, and was on a ramp up program doing work on the side and with the team. He also put in a little work with the scout team. Robinson looked good, but they will evaluate how he feels tomorrow after his first day back to practice after being shot twice on August 28th.

TikTok witches say Tom Brady’s career is over after spells cast by Gisele will end - SB Nation

Tom Brady’s career is about to come crashing down after a series of protective wards and spells cast on him by Gisele Bunchen will cease following their divorce. This, according to witches, who are all over TikTok explaining how Tom wronged a witch, now he has to feel her wrath. The social media spellcasters #WitchesOfTikTok are all over this story, gleefully predicting Tom’s collapse.

Mark Schlereth, & the best 2-2 team in the NFL - The SB Nation NFL Show

This week on the SB Nation NFL Show, Rob “Stats” Guerrera, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss the biggest topics heading into Week 5. . Also, Stats sits down with Mark Schlereth of Fox Sport and 104.3 the Fan in Denver to figure out what’s going on with Russell Wilson and the Broncos. We wrap things up with this week’s edition of “the gauntlet” discussing which 2-2 teams are actually good through the first 4 weeks.

