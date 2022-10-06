‘Thursday Night Football’: Colts vs. Broncos

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2).
This may be one of the least exciting matchups of the year so far — which is saying a lot. The Broncos lead the all-time series between these teams, 14-11, and have won two of their last three meetings. They last faced off in 2019 with the Colts winning at home, 15-13, but the last time they played in Denver, back in 2016, the Broncos won 34-20.
Both teams have been struggling this season, and neither team really seems to have any energy to bounce back. Still, it’s not like there are other options on Thursday night, so it’s at least something to watch.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022
Location: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium | Denver, CO
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (IND), 83 (DEN), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (IND), 225 (DEN)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Indianapolis Colts: +3 (+140)
Denver Broncos: -3 (-165)
Over/Under: 42 points
BLG Pick: Broncos -3
