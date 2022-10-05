Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Cardinals game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice. Nick Sirianni wanted to ease up on the team this week after a number of players got banged up in Week 4.

Five players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, Patrick Johnson, and Kyron Johnson.

The early word is that Mailata will not be able to play on Sunday. If he can’t suit up, Andre Dillard will start in his place if he’s ready to be activated from injured reserve. It’s currently unclear if that’s the case, though. Sirianni seemed more bearish than bullish about Dillard’s chances of returning, noting that conditioning is an “extra huddle” for the backup left tackle to clear. If Mailata and Dillard both aren’t playing, it’ll be Jack Driscoll who gets the start on the blindside.

Reports indicate that Maddox is also in jeopardy of missing this week’s game. If he can’t play, Josiah Scott will again be the nickel cornerback.

We’ll see how he progresses this week but Elliott being listed DNP isn’t a positive development for his playing chances. The Eagles signed Cameron Dicker to the practice squad to be ready if Elliott can’t kick.

Johnson and Johnson suffered head injuries in Week 4. They’ll need to pass through the league’s mandatory concussion protocol before being eligible to return. Wouldn’t be ideal to be missing both of Haason Reddick’s backups at the SAM linebacker position. Not to mention a hit to the special teams unit.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Isaac Seumalo and Boston Scott.

Seumalo seemingly has a chance to start at right guard. If he can’t suit up, it’ll be Sua Opeta up in his place.

Scott didn’t practice at all last week prior to missing Week 4’s game. That he was listed as limited today is a step in the right direction for him. Perhaps he’ll be able to return to the field in Arizona.

One player was listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Darius Slay.

Big Play Slay is on track to play this week despite missing most of Week 4 due to a forearm injury. Having him on the field would be especially nice since Maddox might be out. At least the Eagles will have their top two outside cornerback options.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

K Jake Elliott (right ankle)

LB Kyron Johnson (concussion)

LB Patrick Johnson (concussion)

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

OT Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Boston Scott (ribs)

OG Isaac Seumalo (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Darius Slay (forearm)

ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

To be announced — check back for updates.