Eagles have the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the third week in a row

For the fourth week in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles have a player taking home an NFC Player of the Week award.

Zech McPhearson won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1.

Darius Slay won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2.

Brandon Graham won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3.

Now it’s Haason Reddick who is being honored as NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4.

Reddick was an obvious selection for his strong performance in the Eagles’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished Sunday’s game with four solo tackles, two strip-sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one tackle for loss.

With the Eagles facing 4th-and-3 from the Jags’ 21-yard line late in the fourth quarter, they decided to go for it but A.J. Brown dropped Jalen Hurts’ pass for a turnover on downs. The Jags had a chance to send the game into overtime with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion ... but Reddick prevented that much from even coming close to happening by strip-sacking Trevor Lawrence on the very next play. It was a clutch closeout.

The Eagles are happy to see Reddick heating up after he failed to notch a sack over the first two weeks. He’s at 3.5 sacks in his last two games with three of them counting as forced fumbles. We noted in the offseason that Reddick has a real penchant for knocking the ball out of the quarterback’s hands.

