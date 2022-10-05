Eagles reportedly sign Dicker the kicker

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent kicker Cameron Dicker to their practice squad, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero. In a corresponding move, the team officially released practice squad tight end Dalton Keene.

Dicker’s arrival comes shortly after Jake Elliott suffered an injury in the Eagles’ Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the full extent of Elliott’s injury isn’t currently known, Nick Sirianni did say that all of the injured players on the Eagles’ active roster have a chance to play in Week 5.

And so if he take Philly’s head coach at his word, Dicker might not end up seeing game action for the Eagles. But if Elliott can’t end up playing, well, it’s good to have an in-house insurance policy.

Dicker, 22, played college football at Texas. A look at his stats via Sports Reference:

As you can see, he has punting experience as well. That skill set might not be totally irrelevant with Arryn Siposs not off to the best start in 2022.

After going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Dicker signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. In his sole preseason game with the Rams, Dicker made all three of his extra point attempts in addition to logging three punts for 158 yards (52.7 average).

Dicker got picked up by the Baltimore Ravens after being cut by the Rams. He made his only field goal attempt (38 yards) and two out of two extra points in his final preseason game. Dicker also punted the ball six times for 283 yards (47.2 average).

The Eagles will hope that Dicker never has to see the field for them. Ideally, Elliott will be healthy enough to kick against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. If it’s not in the cards, though, Dicker could be a reasonable short-term replacement who doesn’t even require a roster spot. The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday, October 8 to temporarily elevate Dicker if they want to go that route.

Pre-draft scouting report via NFL.com:

Four-year kicker whose single season as a punter in 2021 was fairly impressive. Dicker has the leg for kickoffs and field goals of 50-plus yards, but he needs to kick with more consistent accuracy to stand out. He appears to have legitimate dual-role potential, which adds roster value. He has good size and athleticism and can tackle when needed. Versatility improves his chances of making a roster as a Day 3 pick.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

K Cameron Dicker

OG Tyrese Robinson

OT Roderick Johnson

OT Jarrid Williams

WR Auden Tate

CB Mac McCain

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

S Andre Chachere

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)