Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 5

I think it’s important to take a moment and really appreciate what’s going with the Philadelphia Eagles right now. This early season success should not be taken for granted.

On one hand, it was hardly impossible to envision the Birds being in this spot. Most thought they would be a pretty good team this year. Their easy schedule was among the biggest reasons for optimism.

But that they’ve actually lived up to the hype — and more! — is no small deal. Historically, the Eagles are good when everyone thinks they’re going to be bad and bad when everyone thinks they’re going to be good. This isn’t just an external talking point; Jason Kelce acknowledged as much earlier this year!

While things can change quickly in the NFL, it’s OK to revel in the strong start and dream big about the exciting possibilities that await this year’s team. Eagles fans have every right to feel confident about championship contention based on how the team has played thus far.

