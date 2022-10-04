 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles Rookie Report Card: Jordan Davis is progressing nicely

Weekly check up on Philadelphia’s 2022 NFL Draft class.

By Ben Natan
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Eagles battled through a rainy showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move to a 4-0 record. While there is praise to go around, there should be excitement about one Eagles rookie in particular.

Jordan Davis: A

Jordan Davis saw the third most snaps of defensive tackles against Jacksonville and rewarded the Eagles with his best game yet. Davis’s strong run defense contributed to a tremendous defensive effort that helped limit Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson and Travis Etienne. Davis looks better and better every week, so hopefully the Eagles keep his snap count where it is.

The Rest

Outside of Davis, Eagles rookies did not play much. Nakobe Dean has only seen special teams snaps since Week 1. Josh Jobe continued being a special teams contributor but was not put in on defense despite injuries to Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay.

Grant Calcaterra saw a few snaps on offense and looked solid as a run blocker.

Cam Jurgens didn’t see the field despite an injury to Isaac Seumalo, meaning the Eagles might not be trying to see him play at guard at all.

Britain Covey continues to look OK as a returner. He handled kick return duties for the first time all year, replacing Quez Watkins on that unit.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation