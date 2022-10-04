Eagles Rookie Report Card: Jordan Davis is progressing nicely

The Eagles battled through a rainy showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move to a 4-0 record. While there is praise to go around, there should be excitement about one Eagles rookie in particular.

Jordan Davis: A

Jordan Davis saw the third most snaps of defensive tackles against Jacksonville and rewarded the Eagles with his best game yet. Davis’s strong run defense contributed to a tremendous defensive effort that helped limit Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson and Travis Etienne. Davis looks better and better every week, so hopefully the Eagles keep his snap count where it is.

I thought Jordan Davis had his best game as an Eagle on Sunday



Disruptive vs the pass and the run, winning early and late - and look at the motor on @jordanxdavis99! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/I2fcUciyes — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) October 4, 2022

The Rest

Outside of Davis, Eagles rookies did not play much. Nakobe Dean has only seen special teams snaps since Week 1. Josh Jobe continued being a special teams contributor but was not put in on defense despite injuries to Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay.

Grant Calcaterra saw a few snaps on offense and looked solid as a run blocker.

Cam Jurgens didn’t see the field despite an injury to Isaac Seumalo, meaning the Eagles might not be trying to see him play at guard at all.

Britain Covey continues to look OK as a returner. He handled kick return duties for the first time all year, replacing Quez Watkins on that unit.