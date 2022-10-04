Eagles News: Commanders fans already calling for Carson Wentz benching

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

It’s time for the Commanders to make a QB change - Hogs Haven

While there are surely some who would like to see Sam Howell thrown into the starting roll, I’d offer that there’s plenty of time for that. Let’s continue to give the rookie time to marinate, to get comfortable with the speed of the game, and to pick up the playbook. In the meantime, I’d like to see Taylor Heinicke given the opportunity to start again this year, not because I think he’ll necessarily put the team in playoff contention, or paper over all of the playcalling and line protection deficiencies that we’re currently seeing with the offense, but because I think he can make the team more competitive on offense than it’s been for the past several weeks. Recall that last season, Taylor was operating essentially with Terry McLaurin and John Bates as his top receiving options. This year, the team has three legitimate wide receivers, Logan Thomas back at about 80%, and a running back room, that once Brian Robinson returns, could be one of the most stout in the league. Yes, the offensive line, particularly with Chase Roullier down, seems to have struggled more this year, but Heinicke’s escapability becomes an even more valuable asset under those circumstances.

Trolling The Washington Commanders: “Cowboys backup QB is better than our starter!” - Blogging The Boys

Often, when the Cowboys play in the early slot on Sunday, most other fans are either busy watching their own team, or watching other games, or their blogs simply aren’t hotbeds of commenting activity - so there aren’t always a lot of comments about the Cowboys to be had. And yesterday, even our other divisional rivals were playing in the same time slot, so we’re going to focus only on what Washington fans had to say as they watched with growing despair as their strangely uniformed team disintegrated in front of their eyes. At some point while reading their comments, you might feel a slight sting of pity, but you’ve got to work through that. The tears of a division rival are always the sweetest tears.

Different games, different heroes for a deep 2022 Eagles team - BGN

With each passing week, it’s becoming clearer this is a pretty special Eagles team. After a come-from-behind, grind-it-out 29-21 win over Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars at soggy Lincoln Financial Field yesterday, the Birds found yet another way to win. In winning their first three games of the season, Nick Sirianni’s group hadn’t faced the kind of early adversity confronting them after the Jags took a blink-if-you-missed-it, 14-0 lead. But yesterday, with injuries to key players mounting, the temperatures in the 50s and the winds whipping, Jalen Hurts, his offensive mates and the defense ran roughshod over Jacksonville to the tune of 401 yards of total offense, including 204 on the ground against the No. 1 ranked run defense in the NFL. The Eagles are the league’s last undefeated team, and each week, different heroes have led the way.

Babes On Broad #87: Injury concerns + Takeaways from Week 4 win against Jags - BGN Radio

Jessica Taylor and Sam Stafford break down the Eagles’ Week 4 matchup against the Jags and express their injury concerns.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 5 edition - PhillyVoice

1) Eagles (4-0): The Eagles have the second ranked offense in the NFL, yardage-wise. They have the third ranked defense. Hmm, I wonder if that means that have a pretty good yardage differential.

The Day After – PHI 29, JAX 21 - Iggles Blitz

The versatility of this Eagles offense is really impressive. They have run for more than 200 yards in two games. They have thrown for more than 320 yards in the other two games. Are the Eagles a running team? Are they a passing team? Right now they can do both at a high level. The dominant OL is a huge part of this. They open holes for the runners and give good protection to Hurts when he throws it. DeVonta and AJ are stud receivers who can make all kinds of plays. Zach Pascal and Quez Watkins are good role players. Dallas Goedert is a gifted TE. The RBs are a good fit for this system, with Miles Sanders having the best year of his career. Jalen Hurts is the X-factor. He can beat you with his arm and also make plays with his legs. This year he’s also beating teams with his brain (see the 4th/goal play from the WAS game). It also helps to have good coaches who can come up with creative plays to use all these weapons.

The First Read, Week 5: Q&A with Eagles’ Jalen Hurts; is Micah Parsons NFL’s top defender? - NFL.com

It’s always been that way. When I went to Alabama, I wasn’t supposed to be the guy. Everybody else was the No. 1 quarterback in the country in their class. I was just a four-star guy from Texas, dual-threat and a little different from everyone else in the room. But I believed in myself, and the rest is history. I feel like it’s all in the preparation. Sorry — I’m still kind of blown away by the Brady stuff. But I think it’s all in the preparation. I feel like wherever it’s been or what it’s looked like, I’ve been able to make it my own. It’s a testament to everybody on offense here, as far as how we’re doing. Everybody staying together as one and growing together. It’s really nice to have a group of guys like Quez Watkins, Dallas Goedert, Smitty (DeVonta Smith), A.J. and Miles Sanders. We all graduated high school around the same time. For us to be able to experience this together, that’s creating value and forming what’s to come. It’s a journey. ... If I can stake claim to anything in this offense, that’s what I want this offense to be about, just the constant climb and growing and trying to build. It’s beautiful to experience all this stuff together and know there’s still more out there for us.

The Eagles’ record-shattering 2nd-quarter scoring explosion - NBCSP

1. This is definitely one of the strangest stats ever, but with 85 second-quarter points so far, the Eagles have the most points in any quarter by any team in NFL history through four games, according to the Stathead database. And it’s not even close. The Eagles have scored 24, 17, 24 and 20 points in the second quarter this year, and that’s 14 more points than any team has ever scored in any quarter in its first four games. The Sid Luchman Bears held the previous mark – also in a second quarter – with 71 back in 1941. And get this: With four games of at least 17 points, the Eagles already have the sixth-most games in any season with 17 or more points in a second quarter. The Eagles have scored 17 second-quarter points in four straight games after scoring 17 only 16 games previously in franchise history. So they scored 17 second-quarter points 16 times in their first 1,256 games and four times in their last four games. The Eagles have scored more second-quarter points this year [85] than 16 teams have scored all year. They’ve already scored more 2Q points than in 42 entire seasons in franchise history.

Miles Sanders wants more: How his emergence makes the Eagles so much better - ESPN

The Eagles now know they can win shootouts and slop-fests alike. And although injuries have factored into Sanders’ career, they now have evidence that he can handle a heavy workload (he hadn’t carried it that many times since a game against Rutgers in 2018, when he was playing for Penn State) and thrive in the assignment, all while protecting the football in “train wreck” like elements, as Kelce described them. That bodes well for an Eagles team that could very well be playing meaningful games in January. “Definitely getting in the groove,” Sanders said of the increased carries. “Whenever they call my number, I’m going to be ready, regardless.”

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Eagles Soar into the Top Five - The Ringer

4. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0 | last week: 7). Week 4 showed us that there is just so much margin for error with this Eagles team. Jalen Hurts was late throwing a crossing route early in the first quarter, and the ball was ultimately intercepted for a pick-six. That mistake contributed to a 14-0 first-quarter hole in the pouring rain at home. But Hurts and the Eagles proved too talented and too well-coached for any early deficit to matter. Miles Sanders rushed for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns, and linebacker Haason Reddick recorded two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the Eagles’ 29-21 comeback win over Jacksonville. After withstanding a slow start from Hurts and surviving the unforgiving weather against a good Jaguars team, the Eagles look like a team that’s built to last.

How the Eagles look after 4 games: Super Bowl contenders in Year 2 under Nick Sirianni? - The Athletic

Breakout player: T.J. Edwards. Hurts is a sensible pick for this category, too. To diversify the selections, let’s go with Edwards. The fourth-year linebacker has pushed his way into the lineup during the last three seasons and finished 2021 as the top linebacker, but he’s taken another step in 2022 and turned into a core player on defense. Edwards barely comes off the field, proving to be the three-down linebacker that the team has sought. He leads the Eagles with 33 tackles, has matched a career high with two sacks and is second on the team with seven quarterback pressures. He also has two passes defended. In the spring, a big question regarding the Eagles’ defense was when rookie Nakobe Dean would take over. With the way Edwards and Kyzir White are playing at the second level, it doesn’t appear as if they’re going to cede their snap count anytime soon.

Geno Smith: 2022’s Most Pleasant Surprise - Football Outsiders

QB23) Jalen Hurts. Hurts’ 13 carries gained only 34 yards with one touchdown and one fumble. There sure were a lot of yards after the catch in this game; Hurts’ average completion gained 8.1 yards after the catch, second-most by about an inch per play behind Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence. That didn’t help Hurts on throws to his left, where he went 8-of-14 for only 64 yards with a pick-six.

Spadaro: The under-the-radar core principle that’s propelled the Eagles to a 4-0 start - PE.com

If he wanted to add a sixth, it could easily be trust. There is no doubt that one of the many reasons this team is 4-0 and has such tremendous chemistry is that there is trust throughout the NovaCare Complex and within every tentacle of the football team – player to player, player to coach, coach to player, coach to coach. The trust factor is something Sirianni often brings up when asked about his playcalling and it came up again on Monday when Sirianni was asked about his penchant for being aggressive with his fourth-down offensive calls. He’s gone for it on fourth down 11 times through four games, converting 7 of those 11 attempts. In Sunday’s 29-21 win over Jacksonville, Sirianni had the Eagles go for the first down on fourth down five times. The Eagles converted three times on a day when the wind, rain, and generally miserable weather conditions made it difficult to execute the simplest of tasks.

Cardinals 13 Personnel Planting Roots - Revenge Of The Birds

But, in the 2nd half when needed the most the 13 package bore fruit. On another key play near the goal line, Kyler Murray threw a perfect dart to Zach Ertz, who ran a perfect crossing route.

Does Daniel Jones stand a chance of succeeding as a Giant? - Big Blue View

That puts Schoen in a bind. Don’t be surprised if we see Jones back as the Giants’ starting QB in 2023, this time with a couple more quality offensive lineman and receivers to help him. And this time Schoen will have the cap space to make it happen. Following Sunderbruch’s thinking, Jones may turn out to be the guy for the Giants — at least until the rest of the team becomes good enough to provide the support needed for a young QB to succeed. Whether that young QB is Jones himself (he’s still only 25) or a 2023 or 2024 draft pick remains to be seen. If Schoen begins to stockpile first round picks a la Howie Roseman, we may have our answer.

3 takeaways from the Saints Week 4 loss - Canal Street Chronicles

2. Time is running out. Despite the 1-3 start, the Saints are still just one game out of first place in the division, but it’s time to start making up that ground. The Buccaneers have a more favorable schedule than the Saints in the next few weeks, and New Orleans will have to keep pace if they want to be within striking distance when they meet again in Week 13. 3. If this team isn’t healthy none of this will matter. The Saints are very banged up right now, and it goes without saying that if they aren’t healthy, they won’t be able to make any kind of rebound this year. If that means sitting players Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara until they are 100%, then so be it. I’d rather have a 100% Kamara and Thomas for eight games than a hobbled Kamara and Thomas for 11. The Saints don’t have the depth to get out of this hole with a banged-up roster and getting healthy should be their top goal right now.

Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Quarterback ruled out vs. Jets; Dolphins sign Reid Sinnett - The Phinsider

Teddy Bridgewater will start in place of Tagovailoa, with Skylar Thompson serving as the backup. McDaniel also announced the team had signed Reid Sinnett to the practice squad, giving the team a fourth quarterback if needed as Tagovailoa recovers. Sinnett previously spent time with the Dolphins beginning in 2020 when he was signed to the practice squad. He was also on the practice squad in 2021 before being promoted to the active roster but was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles when Miami attempted to return him to the practice squad.

Has the Kenny Pickett Era begun in Pittsburgh? - SB Nation

Part of that might be the coach looking ahead to the next few weeks. Over the next four games, here is what the Steelers face: Away against the Buffalo Bills, home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then a pair of away games against the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. That is a tough four-game stretch for any quarterback this year, let alone a rookie. Then the Steelers have a bye week before facing the Saints at home in mid-November.

Monday Football Monday #108: Jspence on Bills comeback win vs. Ravens + Recapping Week 4 - The SB Nation NFL Show

Buffalo Rumblings’ JSpence joins RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney to recap the Bills comeback win in Baltimore. Later in the show, RJ and Pete go game-by-game touching on the biggest takeaways from Sunday’s NFL action.

