Eagles-Steelers snap counts

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers are in! Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.
OFFENSE
- Jordan Mailata played the most snaps of any player on offense. The Eagles originally pulled him with the rest of the starters. But then they put him back at left tackle with Andre Dillard kicking inside to play left guard ... to seemingly showcase the 2019 first-round pick’s “versatility.”
- The Eagles pulled their offensive starters with over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with a 22-point lead. It felt like it was a little early for that but the Birds made the right call and successfully cut down on snaps ahead of their Thursday night game.
- A.J. Brown didn’t even lead Eagles players in playing time but he did lead them in targets (11), receptions (6), yards (156), and touchdowns (3). Beast.
- Dallas Goedert caught all six of his targets for 64 yards and three first down conversions.
- Quez Watkins had two catches for 69 yards in Week 2. Since then, he’s been targeted eight times for four catches and 19 yards.
- Miles Sanders was very efficient with nine carries for 78 yards (8.7 average) and one touchdown.
- Prior to this game, Zach Pascal hadn’t seen a target since Hurts threw a pick while aiming for him in Week 4. Pascal caught both of his targets in this game for 57 yards and one touchdown. Nice contribution as a WR4 who typically does the dirty work.
- Two touches for Kenneth Gainwell marks a season low for him. He was averaging 4.5 touches per games entering Week 8.
- Gardner Minshew played his first snaps of the season, completing one of his two pass attempts for 23 yards.
- Britain Covey played his first NFL regular season offensive snaps in garbage time. He did not see a target.
DEFENSE
- Marcus Epps is the only Eagles player who hasn’t missed a defensive snap this year. James Bradberry is close behind with only two missed snaps.
- Nickel heavy game with Avonte Maddox only missing seven snaps.
- Haason Reddick continues to lead all edge rushers in playing time.
- Javon Hargrave led Eagles interior defenders in playing time and had a productive day against his former team.
- Josh Sweat hasn’t notched a sack since Week 3 but he did log three quarterback hits in this game.
- Marlon Tuipulotu logged his first career sack.
- Milton Williams had his best game of the season and his first sack since Week 15 last year.
- Robert Quinn played 20 snaps in his Eagles debut. He logged no stats outside of one quarterback hit. Quinn was averaging 43.4 snaps per game with the Bears. He probably won’t be hitting that number in Philly but he could have a bigger role than he did in his first game with the Eagles after only recently joining the roster.
- Jordan Davis got hurt late in the second quarter. It sounds like he could go on injured reserve with a chance to return to the roster in December.
- Brandon Graham only played 13 snaps. His limited role was probably in part due to entering the game with a hamstring issue. Graham did not log any stats.
- Kyron Johnson played defensive snaps for the first time since Week 3 and just the second game this season.
- K’Von Wallace played his lowest snap count of the season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Zech McPhearson made an incredible effort on punt coverage to keep the ball out of the end zone and pin the Steelers at their own 1-yard line. Kudos to McPhearson for really embracing his role as a backup corner and ST contributor.
- Nakobe Dean still hasn’t seen a defensive snap since Week 1.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Josh Sills, Josh Jobe, Reed Blankenship
Loading comments...