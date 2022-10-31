Eagles News: A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts made history in Philadelphia’s Week 8 win

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jalen Hurts is the first Eagles QB to throw four 25+ yard TD passes in a game since Norm Snead in 1969.



He is the first NFL QB to do it since Patrick Mahomes in 2020. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 30, 2022

A.J. Brown is the first Eagles player to log 3 receiving TDs of 25+ yards in a game since Ben Hawkins in 1969. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 30, 2022

A.J. Brown is the first NFL player to log 3 receiving TDs of 25+ yards in a game since Breshad Perriman in 2019. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 30, 2022

A.J. Brown had a career day in the Eagles’ win over the Steelers - BGN

With nearly the entire fourth quarter left to play, Eagles WR A.J. Brown had already put up career-high marks in receiving yards and touchdowns against the Steelers. Philly pulled the starters with over nine minutes remaining in the game, thanks to a 35-13 lead and a Thursday Night Football matchup approaching, but that meant Brown finished the game with six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He had a 43-yard long, averaged 26 yards per catch, and was targeted 11 times leaving quite a bit more on the field. You could tell early on that the Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown connection was going to be in full swing coming out of the bye. It didn’t take long for Brown’s first score of the day, a 39-yard grab in traffic.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles - Steelers Week 8 - BGN Radio

The Eagles are 7-0! Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL), Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) Jessica Taylor (@Jessi_Taylor21) and Raichele Privette (@raichelemonique) react to the Eagles dominant Week 8 win against the Steelers.

Eagles crush Steelers, match best start in franchise history - DraftKings Nation

Philadelphia came into the weekend with -10000 odds to make the playoffs, -400 odds to win the NFC East, and +500 odds to win the Super Bowl. The NFC East remains tight however, with the Giants sitting a game back and the Cowboys a game and a half back. The Eagles are in good shape as a 7-0 team has never missed the playoffs, but they’ve got their work cut out for them to win the division.

Week 8: Christian McCaffrey’s Huge Day and a Look at All 32 Teams Midway(ish) Through 2022 - FMIA

A.J. Brown, wide receiver, Philadelphia. This trade seemed too good to be true last spring when it happened: The Eagles dealt the 18th and 101st picks in the draft to Tennessee for a 24-year-old (now 25) wide receiver A.J. Brown, who’d averaged 62 catches, 998 yards and eight TDs in his first three years on a run-first team. Brown was thrilled not only to be dealt to Philadelphia to play with his good friend, quarterback Jalen Hurts, but also to get a rich new contract he couldn’t get in Tennessee. Sunday was peak Brown. In the first half alone against Pittsburgh, Hurts and Brown linked up five times for 113 yards—including touchdown receptions of 39, 27 and 29 yards in the first 25 minutes of the half. Pretty good trade, Howie Roseman.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Steelers game - PhillyVoice

Brown is a player who can simply run down the field and make plays, which is a great thing to have if your offense in struggling (not that it was in any way today). Can’t get anything going? Just chuck it up to No. 11. Brown is the best Eagles wide receiver since Terrell Owens. There’s actually a decent enough argument that he is playing better than Owens so far. In 2004, Owens had 77 catches for 1200 yards and 14 TDs in 14 games. In 2022, Brown is on pace for 95 catches for 1600 yards and 12 TDs.

Happy AJ Day - Iggles Blitz

If you’re old enough, you flashed back to TO. Brown is that level of receiver, a guy who can make tough catches and big plays on a regular basis. The Steelers had no answer for him. He would have posted even bigger numbers if the Eagles hadn’t sat their starters for the final nine minutes. It was that kind of game. Jalen Hurts was fantastic. He went 19-28-285 with 4 TDs and no turnovers. The other TD was a 34-yarder to Zach Pascal. Hurts took advantage of a weak secondary by throwing the ball downfield. He threw some absolute dimes. The Eagles offense was so explosive that they scored 35 points and only ran one play in the red zone. I’ve never heard of something like that. The offensive starters were only in the game for 43 snaps. That’s almost one point per play. Again, that’s insane. I can do that on SuperTecmo Bowl, but the Eagles doing it in a real game is beyond impressive. Wow.

Eagles’ A.J. Brown still sees room to grow after historic performance - ESPN+

One slight concern about the undefeated Eagles entering their Week 7 bye was their lack of scoring in the second half. Asked how they were able to keep their foot on the gas against Pittsburgh, resulting in two more touchdowns, right tackle Lane Johnson said: “Just throw that motherf------ to No. 11. That guy had a special day.” The same can be said for Hurts, who set a career-high with four touchdown tosses. His budding chemistry with Brown is apparent. His last two touchdown strikes to Brown couldn’t have synced up better. The first wasn’t even supposed to go to Brown, who was running a clearing route for DeVonta Smith, but Hurts saw Fitzpatrick playing a little low in coverage, went off-script, and banked on Brown to turn on the jets and make a play.

In Eagles’ rout of Steelers, Jalen Hurts keeps proving how far he has come as a QB - Inquirer

Sunday offered tangible evidence that Hurts has made strides all his own, independent of the favorable circumstances around him. Often, the Eagles rely on him, within their set of read-option calls, to carry the ball himself; it puts and keeps opposing defenders on their heels. Hurts didn’t need to do that against the Steelers, whose defense has been soft against the pass all season. He ran just twice, and the Eagles (if you remove a Minshew kneel-down to end the game) had just 19 rushing attempts all day.

NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 35, Pittsburgh Steelers 13 - PFF

Offensive spotlight: That’s why the Eagles traded a first-round pick for A.J. Brown. Brown racked up six catches for 156 yards and three scores. And a good number of those weren’t getting caught unless the receiver’s name was A.J. Brown.

Eagles overreactions: Hurts’ Pro Bowl ceiling has arrived - NBCSP

I think Eagles fans knew A.J. Brown was good when the Birds pulled off the Draft night trade for the wideout, but I’m not quite sure they knew how good. Through seven games this year Brown has shown time and time again that he is the complete package at wide receiver, and Sunday’s dominant showing - six catches, 156 yards, three touchdowns - was the latest and most explicit reminder that this is a legitimately elite WR. How many wideouts league-wide would you take over Brown? Here’s my brief list: Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams. That’s it. Anyone else in the league and I think we’re having a debate, and I think I’m winding up on Brown.

Packers and Chiefs a study in contrasts, but can the NFL trade deadline help? Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

The Eagles have proved nothing if not adaptable since Sirianni took over as coach. Last season, Philly ranked No. 1 on the Cook Index through Week 6, passing 68 percent of the time on early downs in the first 28 minutes, before time remaining and score differential exert more influence on tendencies. Then, adapting the offense for Hurts, they became the run-heaviest team in the league on the Cook Index for the next six weeks, passing only 37 percent of the time in those situations. From 2021 Week 13 through Sunday, the Eagles are back among the pass-heaviest teams in these neutral situations, when teams can more easily be what they want to be. Philly took it to another level against the Steelers.

What was the game-changing moment in the Steelers loss to the Eagles? - Behind The Steel Curtain

A.J. Brown’s first TD reception. After the Steelers opened the game on a three-play drive that netted -7 yards, the Philadelphia Eagles went on a nine-play drive which covered 68 yards and ultimately ended with 39 yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown. Although it looked as if Minkah Fitzpatrick would possibly be able to come down with the interception, he mistimed the play and the Eagles took a 7–0 lead and forced the Steelers offense to have to play from behind.

Jason Kelce’s Batman mask was scary, but the Eagles are terrifying - SB Nation

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers, center Jason Kelce was on the sidelines wearing a Batman mask. But that might not be the scariest costume in the eyes of the NFC. No, that was reserved for the Eagles themselves, who came out of their bye week wearing perhaps the most terrifying costume to the rest of the NFC. A complete football team. The Eagles picked up right where they left off during their 6-0 start, taking care of business against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an impressive 35-13 win, moving to 7-0 for the first time since the 2004 season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was on point almost all day, often targeting A.J. Brown, Philadelphia’s big offseason acquisition at receiver. Hurts finished the afternoon completing 19 of 28 passes for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Brown hauled in 6 passes for 156 yards and 3 scores. But the duo was just part of the story. We will begin there, however, with Brown and Hurts. The new Philadelphia receiver put up monster numbers in the first half alone, catching 5 passes for 113 yards and 3 touchdowns, numbers that most receivers would love to post over the course of an entire game.

