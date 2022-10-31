Monday Night Football: Bengals vs. Browns

The final game of Week 8 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on the road against the Cleveland Browns (2-5).

The Bengals lead the all-time series between these intrastate, AFC North teams, 51-46, but the Browns have won the four most recent meetings. They last faced off in January 2022, with the Browns winning at home 21-16, but the Bengals were already primed for their postseason run and Joe Burrow didn’t play.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Browns on Monday night, in our Week 8 rooting guide:

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: The Browns’ pick owed to Houston is a bigger threat to be ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for the Browns.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, October 31, 2022

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium | Cleveland, OH

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (CIN), 83 (CLE), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (CIN), 225 (CLE)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals: -3 (-170)

Cleveland Browns: +3 (+145)

Over/under: 45 points

SB Nation Blogs

Bengals: www.CincyJungle.com

Browns: www.DawgsByNature.com

Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.