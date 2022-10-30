 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News THE EAGLES ARE 7-0!

Filed under:

Eagles-Steelers instant reaction show!

Let’s get into it! Eagles steamroll Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Raichele Privette
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles kept their winning streak alive, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 at home on Sunday afternoon! The Birds are now 7-0.

This was a dominant game for the Eagles. Jalen Hurts finished with a career high of 4 passing TDs. A.J. Brown AKA Swole Batman had THREE touchdowns. And almost a fourth had he not been barely been tackled from behind in the fourth quarter.

Join Shane Haff, Jonny Page, Jessica Taylor and Raichele Privette NOW on the Bleeding Green Nation Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles Week 8 performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

Tune in now!

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation