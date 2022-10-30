Eagles-Steelers instant reaction show!

The Philadelphia Eagles kept their winning streak alive, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 at home on Sunday afternoon! The Birds are now 7-0.

This was a dominant game for the Eagles. Jalen Hurts finished with a career high of 4 passing TDs. A.J. Brown AKA Swole Batman had THREE touchdowns. And almost a fourth had he not been barely been tackled from behind in the fourth quarter.

Join Shane Haff, Jonny Page, Jessica Taylor and Raichele Privette NOW on the Bleeding Green Nation Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles Week 8 performance.

