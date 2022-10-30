A.J. Brown had a career day in the Eagles’ win over the Steelers

With nearly the entire fourth quarter left to play, Eagles WR A.J. Brown had already put up career-high marks in receiving yards and touchdowns against the Steelers.

Philly pulled the starters with over nine minutes remaining in the game, thanks to a 35-13 lead and a Thursday Night Football matchup approaching, but that meant Brown finished the game with six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He had a 43-yard long, averaged 26 yards per catch, and was targeted 11 times leaving quite a bit more on the field.

You could tell early on that the Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown connection was going to be in full swing coming out of the bye. It didn’t take long for Brown’s first score of the day, a 39-yard grab in traffic.

Brown’s second touchdown of the day was another long ball by Hurts, but the WR had no problem securing the 27-yard pass.

It wasn’t long before Brown found himself back in the endzone, for the third and final time of the game, making a big play on a 29-yard pass.

Swole Batman is the hero Philadelphia deserves AND the one it needs right now.