Jordan Davis reportedly suffers high ankle sprain, could go on injured reserve [UPDATES]

[THIRD UPDATE] - Jordan Davis is “believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain,” according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. RapSheet mentioned those injuries typically have a four-to-six week recovery timeline. He also noted that Davis is still set to have an MRI to clarify how long he might be out. If the Eagles place Davis on injured reserve prior to Thursday’s game against the Houston Texans, he’ll be eligible to return as soon as Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans. To be determined if he’ll actually be healthy by then. Losing Davis for any period of time is obviously not ideal but the Eagles do have defensive tackle depth and at least it doesn’t currently appear to be a season-ending injury.

[SECOND UPDATE] - Jordan Davis was seen on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right foot in the locker room after the game. Not great.

[FIRST UPDATE] - Jordan Davis has officially been ruled out with an ankle injury, and will not return in Week 8 against the Steelers.

Jordan Davis (ankle) ruled OUT.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 30, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.

Eagles first-round pick Jordan Davis was slow to get up and had to be helped off the field with just over three minutes left in the first half on Sunday against the Steelers. The rookie was clearly in pain, and he couldn’t put weight on his right leg as he got to the sideline. Shortly after being evaluated in the medical tent, they brought out the cart to take him to the locker room.

Davis was clapping as he was being carted off. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 30, 2022

Davis has played in at least 30 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the team’s first six games. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was asked if they intended to increase his work load earlier in the season, but he’s been pretty consistent with Davis’ use and part of the defensive front rotation.

Coming out of the bye week, the Eagles had been relatively healthy. Hopefully Davis isn’t facing something that will keep him out for an extended period.