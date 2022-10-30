NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 8 Games

Before the eighth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 8 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks WITHOUT regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

My overall record so far is 52-52-4. The BGN community is also 52-52-4. We’re both .500.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring RJ Ochoa, Rob “Stats” Guerrera, and me.

NFL WEEK 8 GAMES

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-11.5): The Eagles are clearly the better team. This may seem like a lot of points but the Steelers have the worst point differential in the NFL. Philly can cover.

Poll Which bet do you like more? Steelers +11.5

Eagles -11.5 vote view results 0% Steelers +11.5 (0 votes)

0% Eagles -11.5 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

MIAMI DOLPHINS (-4) at DETROIT LIONS: Hard to count against that woeful Lions defense holding up against Tyreek Hill. But Tua Tagovailoa has been getting away with some dropped interceptions and Detroit can make this a field goal game. PICK: Lions +4

Poll Which bet do you like more? Dolphins -4

Lions +4 vote view results 0% Dolphins -4 (0 votes)

0% Lions +4 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

CHICAGO BEARS at DALLAS COWBOYS (-10): Justin Fields stinks. The Bears are coming off a short week. Chicago got worse by trading Robert Quinn. The Cowboys cover easily. PICK: Cowboys -10

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bears +10

Cowboys -10 vote view results 0% Bears +10 (0 votes)

0% Cowboys -10 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

ARIZONA CARDINALS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-4): The Vikings have quietly not been as good as their one loss record would indicate. The Cards are coming off extra rest and having DeAndre Hopkins back is big. PICK: Cardinals +4

Poll Which bet do you like more? Cardinals +4

Vikings -4 vote view results 0% Cardinals +4 (0 votes)

0% Vikings -4 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-3) at NEW YORK JETS: The Pats’ quarterback situation leaves much to be desired right now. The same can be said for the Jets ... but Zach Wilson is propped up by a better roster. PICK: Jets +3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Patriots -3

Jets +3 vote view results 0% Patriots -3 (0 votes)

0% Jets +3 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-1.5) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Raiders are the better team in several key metrics. Despite only have two wins, Las Vegas actually ranks 11th in point differential. The Raiders are my lock of the week pick for this week’s Friday episode of The SB Nation NFL Show and, as a reminder, I am 6-1 when it comes to those picks. PICK: Raiders -1.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Raiders -1.5

Saints +1.5 vote view results 0% Raiders -1.5 (0 votes)

0% Saints +1.5 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

CAROLINA PANTHERS at ATLANTA FALCONS (-4): The Panthers had their big win over the Bucs but the good times are not going to continue. PICK: Falcons -4

Poll Which bet do you like more? Panthers +4

Falcons -4 vote view results 0% Panthers +4 (0 votes)

0% Falcons -4 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

TENNESSEE TITANS (-1) at HOUSTON TEXANS: Malik Willis is going to light it up and create a quarterback controversy. PICK: Titans -1

Poll Which bet do you like more? Titans -1

Texans +1 vote view results 0% Titans -1 (0 votes)

0% Texans +1 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

NEW YORK GIANTS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-3): The Giants can’t keep getting the breaks in these one-score games. The Seahawks are being slept on a bit. Geno Smith is playing at a high level and this is a revenge game for him since he once got benched for Eli Manning for no good reason. Also, Kenneth Walker III is a stud. PICK: Seahawks -3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Giants +3

Seahawks -3 vote view results 0% Giants +3 (0 votes)

0% Seahawks -3 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS: The 49ers own this matchup. PICK: 49ers -1

Poll Which bet do you like more? 49ers -1

Rams +1 vote view results 0% 49ers -1 (0 votes)

0% Rams +1 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-3): Sam Ehlinger might not be good. But he has the chance to give the Colts more than the corpse of Matt Ryan. PICK: Colts -3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Commanders +3

Colts -3 vote view results 0% Commanders +3 (0 votes)

0% Colts -3 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

GREEN BAY PACKERS at BUFFALO BILLS (-10.5): What possible reason would anyone have to feel good about the Packers right now? The vibes are awful. You should be able to live with them proving you wrong because they absolutely deserve no benefit of the doubt at this juncture. PICK: Bills -10.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Packers +10.5

Bills -10.5 vote view results 0% Packers +10.5 (0 votes)

0% Bills -10.5 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

CINCINNATI BENGALS (-3) at CLEVELAND BROWNS: Ja’Marr Chase’s injury is troubling but Joe Burrow is still capable of putting up a big day through the air to beat the Browns. PICK: Bengals -3